Lightweight star undergoes surgery after UFC 313 withdrawal
“The Hangman” is on the road to recovery after an injury derailed his highly-anticipated fight at UFC 313 this weekend.
Dan Hooker Misses Out On Justin Gaethje Fight
Set to take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, UFC 313 is headlined by UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira and #1-ranked contender Magomed Anakalev.
Fans are eager to see if Pereira can defend his title a fourth time against a fighter in Anakalev that should provide a stiff test for his takedown defense, and Dana White’s original announcement of the UFC 313 headliner included news that lightweights Dan Hooker and Justin Gaethje would throw down in the card’s co-main event.
The lightweight scrap had “Fight of the Night” written all over it, but unfortunately a hand injury forced Hooker to withdraw from the bout less than two weeks before UFC 313.
"The Hangman" Drops Update On Hand Injury
Hooker was obviously disappointed to miss out on the Gaethje fight but appeared to be in fairly good spirits after announcing the injury, and the 35-year-old wasted little time before undergoing surgery to address his fractured hand.
Currently the UFC’s #6-ranked lightweight contender, Hooker is riding a three-fight win streak that began with a finish against Claudio Puelles before he earned split decisions over Jalin Turner and Mateusz Gamrot.
UFC Champ Jon Jones recreates iconic movie moment with Arnold Schwarzenegger
“The Hangman” could have put himself into the lightweight title conversation with a win at UFC 313, but instead Gaethje will now square off with #11-ranked Rafael Fiziev in a rematch of their 2023 meeting that took home “Fight of the Night” honors at UFC 286.
