(Exclusive) 23-year-old Joshua Van reacts to fighting younger prospect at UFC 313
For the second time in Joshua Van's pro career, he will face an opponent that's he older than.
At 23 years old, it didn't take long for the flyweight prospect Van to crack the Top-15 rankings, earning his spot after a high-octane 5-1 run in the UFC.
Following a dominant win over Cody Durden in December, Van was scheduled to fight ranked contender Bruno Silva at UFC 313 before Silva ended up withdrawing, leaving undefeated newcomer Rei Tsuruya (10-0) to step in as a short-notice replacement.
Joshua Van On Fighting The Younger Rei Tsuruya
Born in June 2002, Tsuruya won his promotional debut at UFC 303 shortly after his 22nd birthday.
"I didn't know who he was just because I don't really watch fights like that," Van told MMA Knockout. "He's good. He's a ground guy."
"This is like, what? The second time I fight a guy that's younger than me in my whole career?" Van continued. "My pro debut was a guy that is younger than me, and now I'm fighting a guy younger than me again. So it's like, damn... it's pretty cool, man."
"I Don't Really Wanna Change Nothing..."
Sharing the Octagon with much more experienced fighters like Charles Johnson, Cody Durden, and Zhalgas Zhumagulov, we asked Van if his preparation is any different fighting a younger up-and-comer as opposed to a veteran, which he's used to by now.
"Not really, man," Van said. "I don't really like to change my training camp and the way I train just because of my opponent and stuff like that. The way I train has been working, so I don't really wanna change nothing."
Catch the so-called "Battle of the 2000's" between flyweights Joshua Van and Rei Tsuruya on the UFC 313 prelims next Saturday.
