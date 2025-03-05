Best fights and fighters to watch at UFC 313 - Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev
It’s finally fight week for UFC 313, which takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, and features a massive light heavyweight title fight at the top of the bill.
The Main Event
The night’s headlining fight will see 2024's “Fighter of the Year” Alex Pereira attempt to defend his light heavyweight belt for a fourth time against #1 contender Magomed Ankalaev.
Pereira is undefeated since moving up to light heavyweight and has stopped all but one of the opponents he’s faced in the weight class, while Ankalaev is hoping to erase the memory of a draw against Jan Błachowicz in his first shot at UFC gold back in 2022.
The Co-Main Event
The night’s co-main event is a rematch between top-ranked lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev.
A former interim lightweight champion, Gaethje was originally supposed to fight Dan Hooker at UFC 313 before the latter fighter withdrew with an injury less than two weeks out from the event. “The Highlight” will now square off with Fiziev for the second time after the pair previously put on a “Fight of the Night”-winning performance at UFC 286 that saw Gaethje get his hand raised via majority decision.
Fights You Don’t Want To Miss
Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes
Currently on a 1-3 run across his last four fights, Turner will try to rebound from his loss to Renato Moicano when he meets Bahamondes on the main card of UFC 313.
“La Jaula” earned "Performance of the Night" bonuses for his stoppage-wins over Manuel Torres and Christos Giagos last year, and now Bahamondes gets a bit of a step up in competition in Turner as he seeks to match his best win streak in the UFC.
King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy
This lightweight bout will open the UFC 313 main card, and it sees Ruffy enter the night looking to extend his undefeated UFC record against the formerly-ranked Green.
A veteran of the UFC roster that made his promotional debut all the way back in 2013, Green took a unanimous decision over UFC record holder Jim Miller last April but was submitted in the first round when he met Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304.
Rei Tsuruya vs. Joshua Van
The undefeated Tsuruya will try to move closer towards the UFC flyweight rankings when he takes on Van in a battle between two of the youngest fighters on the roster.
“The Fearless” suffered a knockout-loss to Charles Johnson last July but is now riding the momentum of back-to-back wins over Edgar Chairez and Cody Durden, while Tsuruya bested Carlos Hernandez in his formal UFC debut in June.
Fighters to Watch
Curtis Blaydes
Currently sitting at #5 in the UFC heavyweight rankings, Blaydes will face promotional newcomer Rizvan Kuniev on the prelims of UFC 313.
“Razor” got a long-awaited crack at UFC gold last July but was stopped by Tom Aspinall in an interim heavyweight title fight, and if Blaydes wants to remain in the title conversation he’ll have to spoil Kuniev's debut in Las Vegas.
Iasmin Lucindo
Lucindo has a chance to crack the strawweight Top 5 when she squares off with former title challenger Amanda Lemos on the UFC 313 main card.
The 23-year-old came up short in her UFC debut in 2022 but has won four-straight fights since then, and a win over her Brazilian compatriot would put her firmly in the conversation for a shot at the strawweight title.
Mairon Santos
Set to meet Francis Marshall at UFC 313, Mairon Santos claimed the The Ultimate Fighter 32 featherweight crown in his last fight when he stopped Kaan Ofli with strikes in the second rounds.
While the final TUF bout with Ofli was technically Santos’ UFC debut, “The Legend” would do well to pick up a big win in Las Vegas this weekend to convince fans that he’s a TUF champion worth being excited about.
UFC 313 Main Card
• Main Event: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Anakalev – For the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship
• Co-Main Event: Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev
• Jalin Turner vs. Ignacio Bahamondes
• Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo
• King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy
UFC 313 Preliminary Card
• Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev
• Joshua Van vs. Rei Tsuruya
• Brunno Ferreira vs. Armen Petrosyan
• Alex Morono vs. Carlos Leal
UFC 313 Early Preliminary Card
• Mairon Santos vs. Francis Marshall
• Chris Gutierrez vs. John Castaneda
• Djorden Santos vs. Ozzy Diaz
