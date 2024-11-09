MMA Knockout

Kade Ruotolo Tops MMA Debut, Runs Through Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE 169

The 21-year-old put on a dominant showing in his second MMA fight.

Grappling phenom and ONE Championship titleholder Kade Ruotolo competed in MMA for the second time when he met Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE 169.

Ruotolo Makes Short Work Of Mujtaba In Bangkok

Following an impressive showing at the Craig Jones Invitational in June that saw him win the competition's under-80 kg division, Ruotolo was scheduled to meet Mikey Musumeci in a grappling super fight at ONE 168 but was forced to withdraw from the event due to injury.

The 21-year-old was able to recover fairly quickly in order to compete at ONE 169 in Bangkok, Thailand, where he met the significantly more experienced Mujtaba in what was Ruotolo's second foray into the world of MMA.

The two men took most of the opening minute to feel each other out on the feet until Ruotolo landed a huge overhand right that sent Mujtaba to the canvas.

It initially looked like the fight might end via vicious ground and pound before "Wolverine" managed to surive, but Ruotolo quickly switched to a submission and forced a quick tap from his opponent.

The win was even more impressive than Ruotolo's MMA debut at ONE 167 when he submitted Blake Cooper in just over three minutes, and there's little doubt that the 21-year-old has now solidified himself as a true MMA prospect in ONE Championship's welterweight division.

