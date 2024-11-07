ONE 169 Live Results & Highlights – Malykhin vs. Kane, Rodtang vs. Smith 2
ONE Championship is back at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday (November 8) for a ONE 169 card featuring three title fights.
Anatoly Malykhin vs. Oumar Kane Headlines ONE 169
The main event will see ONE triple-champ Anatoly Malykhin defend his heavyweight belt for the first time when he meets Oumar “Reug Reug” Kane.
Malykhin is undefeated in his MMA career and is coming off four-straight stoppage-wins in ONE Championship title fights, while Kane enters the night having bested three formerly-unbeaten MMA fighters before he won his kickboxing debut via first-round finish in July.
ONE Championship gold will also be one the line in the night’s Muay Thai co-main event when Rodtang Jitmuangnon squares off with Jacob Smith in a rematch of their 2022 meeting.
Rodtang was unfortunately stripped of his ONE Flyweight Muay Thai title when he missed weight ahead of ONE 169, but Smith is still eligible to win the title if he can avenge his previous loss to “The Iron Man”.
The night will also include a third title bout when Jackie Buntan and Anissa Meksen meet to crown the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing Champion, plus former three-time ONE titleholder Adriano Moraes returns to action for a rematch with Danny Kingad.
Other standout matchups from the night include a pivotal heavyweight tilt between Marcus Buchecha and Amir Aliakbari, and grappling phenom Kade Ruotolo will also compete in MMA for the second time when he takes on Ahmed Mujtaba in addition to plenty of other exciting bouts.
The prelims are set to kick off at 8::00 p.m. ET on Friday (November 8), so be sure to check back on this page for all of the live results and highlights from the action once the event starts.
Main Card (Prime Video, 8:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Anatoly Malykhin vs. Oumar Kane – For the ONE Heavyweight World Championship
• Co-Main Event: Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Jacob Smith – For the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai Championship
• Jackie Buntan vs. Anissa Meksen – For the ONE Women’s Flyweight Kickboxing Championship
• Adriano Moraes vs. Danny Kingad (MMA)
• Kongthoranee Sor. Sommai vs. Tagir Khalilov (Muay Thai)
• Kade Ruotolo vs. Ahmed Mujtaba (MMA)
• Sam-A Gaiyanghadao vs. Peimian Zhang (Kickboxing)
• Marcus Buchecha vs. Amir Aliakbari (MMA)
• Eddie Abasolo vs. Mohamad Younes Rabah (Muay Thai)
• Ayaka Miura vs. Macarena Aragon (MMA)
• Aliff Sor Dechapan vs. Walter Goncalves (Muay Thai)
