Kai Asakura Speaks Out after Debut Loss to Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 310
Kai Asakura's UFC championship dreams are far from over.
Alexandre Pantoja's Latest Title Challenger
It's not every day you see a fighter get a title shot in their UFC debut, but that was the case for Asakura, the two-time RIZIN Bantamweight Champion from Japan. At UFC 310, the promotional newcomer headlined the final pay-per-view event of the year - pitted against flyweight king Alexandre Pantoja.
Asakura vowed to make the flyweight division great again with his flashy style, threatening to take the title off of Pantoja in the most exciting of ways. Though, it'd be Pantoja's night in the end, submitting the striker inside two rounds with his signature rear-naked choke.
Asakura's First Words After Unsuccessful Debut
The country of Japan has yet to crown a UFC Champion, with Asakura their latest star to fall short of the feat.
However, the 31 -year-old remains confident his time will come. After all, the UFC flyweight division is arguably short of title challengers at the moment after Pantoja has already cleared several contenders - some more than once.
"Thank you for all your support. I'm sorry I couldn't repay you with results," Asakura wrote in Japanese on Instagram. "You were a great champion [Pantoja]. But I was still weak."
"I didn't make it this time. But I'll definitely climb back up and become a champion. I've always done that, and I'll keep doing it until I can. I'll come back stronger."
We've seen Asakura (21-5) bounce back from losses before, most notably a title loss to Kyoji Horiguchi in 2020 to recapture the belt years later against Juan Archuleta in his last fight before signing to the UFC.
0-1 in the Octagon, we'll see if Kai Asakura gets a UFC headstart with a ranking after an unsuccessful debut against the champ Alexandre Pantoja. It's worth noting that former WSOF Champ Marlon Moraes was ranked in the bantamweight division even after losing his UFC debut in 2017.
