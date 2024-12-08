MMA Knockout

UFC Announces 2 Huge Title Fights for UFC 312

UFC announces Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2, and Weili Zhang vs. Tatiana Suarez.

Mathew Riddle

UFC

UFC 312's main and co-main events are confirmed.

During the UFC 310 broadcast, color commentator Jon Anik revealed that Dricus Du Plessis will rematch Sean Strickland in a middleweight championship main event at UFC 312, and Tatiana Suarez will take on women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili in the co-main event.

The news was later confirmed by the UFC's social channels.

Three more fights have been confirmed for the Sydney PPV, which takes place on February 9, 2025.

  • Quillian Salkilld (7-1) vs. Anshul Jubli (7-1); Lightweight
  • Jimmy Crute (12-4-1) vs. Marcin Prachnio (17-8); Light Heavyweight
  • Rei Tsuruya (10-0) vs. Stewart Nicoll (8-1); Flyweight

Published
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with over five years of experience in digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMAKO in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on The Fight Fanatic, Heavy on UFC, Fansided, and Sportskeeda. Reach him at mr@thefightfanatic.com.

