UFC Announces 2 Huge Title Fights for UFC 312
UFC announces Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2, and Weili Zhang vs. Tatiana Suarez.
UFC 312's main and co-main events are confirmed.
During the UFC 310 broadcast, color commentator Jon Anik revealed that Dricus Du Plessis will rematch Sean Strickland in a middleweight championship main event at UFC 312, and Tatiana Suarez will take on women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili in the co-main event.
The news was later confirmed by the UFC's social channels.
Three more fights have been confirmed for the Sydney PPV, which takes place on February 9, 2025.
- Quillian Salkilld (7-1) vs. Anshul Jubli (7-1); Lightweight
- Jimmy Crute (12-4-1) vs. Marcin Prachnio (17-8); Light Heavyweight
- Rei Tsuruya (10-0) vs. Stewart Nicoll (8-1); Flyweight
