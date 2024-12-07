Watch: Fighter Sets BKFC Record With Insane 2-Second Knockout
Promotional history was made at BKFC 69.
One-Punch KO For BKFC's Justin Watson
Kicking off the main card in Atlanta, Georgia, Tennessee's Justin Watson would turn in the performance of a lifetime, wasting literally no time after the bell sounded. Toeing the line, Watson went guns-a-blazing, knocking his opponent Cole Ferrell down with the very first punch he threw - an overhand right behind the ear.
To the emphatic roar of the crowd, Ferrell fell face-first into the canvas and that's all it took for the referee to wave off the contest with the cutthroat Watson walking away more than just a victor.
The official timer at ringside clocked Watson's KO at 2.9 seconds, making it the fastest KO in the history of the BKFC and one of the fastest finishes in combat sports altogether.
"2.9 seconds. Fastest KO in combat sports. Unbelievable," BKFC President David Feldman said following the lightning-fast KO.
