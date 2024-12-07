MMA Knockout

Watch: Fighter Sets BKFC Record With Insane 2-Second Knockout

BKFC's Justin Watson knocked out his opponent with the first punch he threw in just two seconds.

Christopher De Santiago

BKFC

Promotional history was made at BKFC 69.

One-Punch KO For BKFC's Justin Watson

Kicking off the main card in Atlanta, Georgia, Tennessee's Justin Watson would turn in the performance of a lifetime, wasting literally no time after the bell sounded. Toeing the line, Watson went guns-a-blazing, knocking his opponent Cole Ferrell down with the very first punch he threw - an overhand right behind the ear.

To the emphatic roar of the crowd, Ferrell fell face-first into the canvas and that's all it took for the referee to wave off the contest with the cutthroat Watson walking away more than just a victor.

BKFC 69: Richardson vs. Larrimore - Results & Highlights

The official timer at ringside clocked Watson's KO at 2.9 seconds, making it the fastest KO in the history of the BKFC and one of the fastest finishes in combat sports altogether.

"2.9 seconds. Fastest KO in combat sports. Unbelievable," BKFC President David Feldman said following the lightning-fast KO.

KO Artist Nathan Rivera Details Why BKFC Is the Place to Be

