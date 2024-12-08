Dana White Provides Uninspiring Statement on Conor McGregor's UFC Future
Anyone expecting the return of former two-division champion Conor McGregor may never get it.
White Shares Update On Conor McGregor After UFC 310
UFC CEO Dana White was present at the UFC 310 post-fight press conference in Las Vegas on Saturday night and finally spoke out about McGregor's UFC future, weeks removed from a Dublin civil court ruling holding him liable for sexual assault.
White appeared disenchanted when asked by Kevin Iole what the latest is regarding McGregor's future in the promotion.
"If I had a comment I would’ve put it out already… if he does fight it’ll be some time next year," White said.
While White's reaction shouldn't surprise anyone, it certainly is telling considering the value McGregor once brought to the promotion.
His brash persona was something to behold, especially considering his meteoric rise to the top of the sport. From 2015-2018, he was one of the main discussions regarding the combat sports landscape.
Now, he is a nearly-forgotten afterthought - a man that the public is tired of hearing about when he seems no closer to returning to action.
If McGregor continues down the same path of self-destruction, the only person he can blame for the mess is him. A toe injury sidelined a return to competition over three years in the making opposite Michael Chandler, which an entire season of The Ultimate Fighter was built around in 2023.
The fight never happened, still hasn't happened, and likely will never happen.
The question still remains, how will Conor McGregor's legacy be remembered? It may already be decided, but whatever the case, it's one that will remain one of the biggest case studies in all of MMA.
For now, only time will tell.
