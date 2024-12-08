MMA Knockout

Dana White Provides Uninspiring Statement on Conor McGregor's UFC Future

UFC CEO Dana White had a not-so-promising update regarding the promotion's biggest star.

Zain Bando

Jul 9, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor is greeted by UFC president Dana White during weigh ins for UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor is greeted by UFC president Dana White during weigh ins for UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Anyone expecting the return of former two-division champion Conor McGregor may never get it.

White Shares Update On Conor McGregor After UFC 310

UFC CEO Dana White was present at the UFC 310 post-fight press conference in Las Vegas on Saturday night and finally spoke out about McGregor's UFC future, weeks removed from a Dublin civil court ruling holding him liable for sexual assault.

White appeared disenchanted when asked by Kevin Iole what the latest is regarding McGregor's future in the promotion.

UFC 310 Live Results & Highlights – Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Asakura

"If I had a comment I would’ve put it out already… if he does fight it’ll be some time next year," White said.

While White's reaction shouldn't surprise anyone, it certainly is telling considering the value McGregor once brought to the promotion.

His brash persona was something to behold, especially considering his meteoric rise to the top of the sport. From 2015-2018, he was one of the main discussions regarding the combat sports landscape.

Now, he is a nearly-forgotten afterthought - a man that the public is tired of hearing about when he seems no closer to returning to action.

Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor is carried off on a stretcher following an injury in his loss against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

If McGregor continues down the same path of self-destruction, the only person he can blame for the mess is him. A toe injury sidelined a return to competition over three years in the making opposite Michael Chandler, which an entire season of The Ultimate Fighter was built around in 2023.

The fight never happened, still hasn't happened, and likely will never happen.

The question still remains, how will Conor McGregor's legacy be remembered? It may already be decided, but whatever the case, it's one that will remain one of the biggest case studies in all of MMA.

For now, only time will tell.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

