Kamaru Usman Sees Holes in Shavkat Rakhmonov, Ian Machado Garry after UFC 310
Kamaru Usman wasn't the least bit surprised by the UFC 310 co-main event.
Undefeated records and title shot on the line, it was Ian Machado Garry's "0" that had to go, with Shavkat Rakhmonov improving to 19-0 with closely-contested unanimous decision victory over five rounds. Before taking on Garry, Rakhmonov had hoped to fight Usman when Belal Muhammad pulled out of their fight, but the former champ wouldn't oblige on short notice.
Shavkat Rakhmonov Hands Ian Machado Garry First Loss in UFC 310 Co-Main Event
Usman Sees Holes In Rakhmonov & Garry
Instead, Usman watched the title eliminator from home, knowing he could collide with Rakhmonov or Garry in the near future. Considered one of the best tacticians the welterweight division has ever seen, "The Nigerian Nightmare" has a few takeaways from fight night.
"That's what I expected," Usman said of Rakhmonov's win over Garry on Pound 4 Pound. "Ian needs to create space. Ian's a very good and dynamic striker. You saw that in the fight. If he's able to create space, then he's able to kinda get his flow going. And Shavkat wants to get to the action... 'I gotta get my hands on you.'"
"Obviously, with the potential of me potentially fighting, I didn't wanna give too much away. But these are some of the things that I'm seeing. There is holes in both of their games."
Usman continued in his analysis.
"I am a wrestler. Once Ian got taken down a few times, then the fight kinda got away from him. Shavkat, as far as standing and putting the combinations together, he couldn't really do that well with Ian Garry. There's holes in both of their games."
"Shavkat Was A Little Bit More Of A Dog Than Ian Garry"
18-0 vs. 15-0 and with much at stake at welterweight, a human chess match was what Usman was expecting from Rakhmonov and Garry, with the Kazakhstani fighter just one step ahead.
"It shows how Shavkat is a dog," Usman praised Rakhmonov. "He's willing to just do whatever it takes to get in there and get that win, and so is Ian. It's just that Shavkat was a little bit more of a dog than Ian Garry."
Read More UFC & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA and Boxing.