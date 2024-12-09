‘You Know Exactly Who I Am,’ Rising UFC Contender Responds to Alexandre Pantoja
"Who?" Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja asked when offered up another fresh contender after a successful title defense at UFC 310.
Pantoja's cleaned house at 125lbs with 10 wins (including exhibitions) over the Top 15 of the division, having to fight a champion from across the world in Japan's Kai Asakura to stay busy this year. That being said, there are still hungry contenders wanting a crack at Pantoja - both old and new.
#4 ranked Kai Kara-France is one of them, a former foe of Pantoja's, losing to "The Cannibal" in an exhibition bout on The Ultimate Fighter in 2016. Also drawing some interest at flyweight is the UFC's most active fighter, Charles "InnerG" Johnson.
The Champ Blanks On Charles Johnson
Johnson made himself undeniable for a UFC ranking this year, going 4-0 in 2024, one of those wins a TKO-stoppage of the highly-touted Joshua Van.
His eyes very much on the title in 2025 with a few more victories, Pantoja claimed he had no clue who Johnson even was when asked about a future fight between each other.
"Who? I don't know," Pantoja said of the #13-ranked contender at the UFC 310 post-fight press conference.
"I think everybody has a chance [to fight me]," Pantoja continued about his next fight. "You see I fight with Top 10 [contender] Steve Erceg in Rio, he did so good. Then, UFC bring in Asakura. Everybody have a chance. I'm not a matchmaker. I'm going to accept all the fights [UFC] give to me. I never say no to UFC. Never."
"You Know Exactly Who I Am," Johnson To Pantoja
Johnson didn't believe Pantoja's words for a second, having met the current champ at UFC 299 back in March and with all the momentum the 33 year-old has going for him in the flyweight division thanks to near-finishes of both Jake Hadley and Sumudaerji along with being the first fighter to defeat both Azat Maksum and Joshua Van in the UFC.
"You know exactly who I am," Johnson responded to Pantoja's comments. "UFC 299 we spoke. That’s why the smirk. Your coaches know exactly who I am. I’ve fought all your practice partners."
"Yes I have a fight or two to win. By the time you fight again that’ll be done and I’ll be ready."
The Ranked Contender's Championship Aspirations
A former champion in the LFA and the self-proclaimed best five-round flyweight in the world, Johnson says it's only a matter of time before the gold strap is around his waist.
"Whenever I allow myself to feel and acknowledge what I’ve been able to do in life, I get super emotional. I’m so immersed in becoming champion again and being the best in the UFC that I put off congratulating myself. There’s only one thing that will heal me whole. I won’t stop," Johnson wrote on 'X'.
