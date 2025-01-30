Kevin Holland returns to welterweight at UFC London following back-to-back losses
After a trio of fights at middleweight, Kevin Holland's going back down to 170lbs.
The Fort-Worth native has struggled to find momentum lately, suffering back-to-back losses to Roman Dolidze and Reinier de Ridder. 1-4 in his last five fights and weeks removed from a tap-out at UFC 311, Holland's already booked his return to the Octagon.
Holland Draws Gunnar Nelson Across The Pond
According to an initial report from Kevin K that was later confirmed by MMA Junkie, Holland is set to fight Gunnar Nelson at UFC London on Mar. 22. The bout will be contested at welterweight, where Holland fought Michael "Venom" Page less than a year ago at UFC 299.
Like Holland's last two opponents, Nelson comes from a grappling background and boasts 14 submission victories on his record. The fighter from Iceland has crossed paths with the best in the world, his last pair of losses coming against former champ Leon Edwards and title challenger Gilbert Burns.
Nelson is currently riding a two-fight win streak over Takashi Soto and Bryan Barberena, returning to fight in London, a common destination for the 15-time UFC veteran.
