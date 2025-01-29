Former Turner Sports executive predicts ESPN-UFC price 'too high,’ Netflix move incoming?
With the UFC's U.S.-based television relationship with ESPN/Disney set to expire at the beginning of next year, reports are circulating about where MMA's leading promotion may end up.
UFC's Current Deal With ESPN/Disney
The UFC's ESPN deal began in Jan. 2019, ending a long-standing relationship with Viacom (2005-2011) and FOX Corp. (FOX, 2012-2018).
Events were accessible through cable and satellite TV. In contrast, pay-per-view events were accessible through pay-TV options with those services, along with bars, restaurants, movie theaters, and other commercial establishments.
With ESPN officially obtaining UFC rights, pay-per-views beginning with UFC 236 were no longer available for purchase through the likes of Xfinity, DirecTV, Dish Network, and Cox/Charter cable in a traditional household. The only way to legally purchase the fights for the last seven years has been through ESPN+ in the U.S., which traditionally costs $79.99 on top of the regularly-priced ESPN+ subscription, a nearly $30 increase from two decades ago.
Watching a UFC event at a bar has remained unchanged, as DirecTV carries each pay-per-view with no OTT attached.
Streaming Future For UFC Events
Sometimes, the streams do work, while most of the time, they don't.
Prominent MMA journalist Luke Thomas detailed his frustrations last May after he failed to watch UFC 301 live. Instead, streaming and purchasing issues caused him to miss the event, which he described as needing his office space to watch the event while having access to other devices.
In a new "Upfront" report from Sports Business Journal's Mollie Cahillane, former Turner Sports head David Levy is cautiously predicting the promotion may not remain with The Worldwide Leader in the long term, citing too many monetary demands.
"ESPN loves the brand and has done wonders for that brand,” Levy said. “The price may be just too high. I think it ends up on a streamer. I’m not sure it’s Amazon. It could be Netflix. Netflix has a relationship already with TKO in their [deal]. Would it be a double hit with the UFC? I don’t know if ESPN is coming up with a billion dollars.”
UFC CEO Dana White told CNBC last August that anything is possible when it comes to where the promotion may land, envisioning it as a multi-network model sports brand like the NFL (CBS, FOX, NFL Network, ABC, NBC, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+).
The question remains, which brand is willing to pay an exorbitant amount for it? After all, the UFC's deal with ESPN sees 42 live events per year, as roughly 13 of them are monthly pay-per-views while the other 29 are "Fight Night" events featuring top contenders and former champions in arenas like the UFC APEX or venues around the world that are not traditional pay-per-view cities.
According to Forbes, the UFC's ESPN deal was worth $1.5 billion across five years when it signed in 2018.
Years later, it's much more lucrative and will prove whether or not the UFC has finally gone mainstream under Endeavor's umbrella.
