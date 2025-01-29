BKFC Boss would resurrect title for potential Robbie Lawler vs. Mike Perry fight
BKFC President David Feldman deems two fighters worthy of challenging for Mike Perry's 'King of Violence' title.
There's been much talk about former UFC Welterweight Champion Robbie Lawler coming out of retirement for one more fight, leaving the gloves off against the promotion's biggest star "Platinum" Mike Perry in bareknuckle boxing.
Perry, a former UFC fighter himself, has called out Lawler for many years, his latest request coming a month ago. Initially thought to be a fantasy fight as Lawler is still under UFC contract, Perry vs. Lawler could actually come into fruition in the coming weeks with BKFC's Feldman in communication with the UFC. Though, nothing is official quite yet.
A potential fight between Perry and Lawler would simply be massive for the company, riding off the coattails of a successful KnuckleMania V in Philadelphia and into another stellar fight card this weekend. Perry is 5-0 in bareknuckle boxing, winning the inaugural 'King of Violence' title in a dogfight vs. Eddie Alvarez in 2023.
Perry vs. Lawler For King Of Violence Title?
The title, similar to the UFC's BMF belt, has not been on the line since. Given Lawler's illustrious history of violent fights, from his rematch with Rory MacDonald to the war against Carlos Condit right after it, we asked Feldman if the 'King of Violence' would be brought back for Lawler vs. Perry, should the fight get made.
"Is there any more violent person in the world than Robbie Lawler?" Feldman told MMA Knockout on Tuesday. "So, that would have to be for that [title]. Absolutely."
Jeremy Stephens Among Options For Mike Perry
Former UFC fighter Jeremy Stephens became the second man to slay Eddie Alvarez in the BKFC, breaking the former champion's jaw in the main event of KnuckleMania V just days ago.
Earlier this month, Stephens told us he'd be open to a fight with Perry for the right purse. Now, he stands as a considerable option for Perry's highly-anticipated return fight.
"Jeremy Stephens, it could be as well," Feldman said of another 'King of Violence' title fight vs. Mike Perry. "So one of those fights or something similar, that's gonna happen really soon. There's a lot of hype around around Mike Perry's comeback right now. It took a little lull, but now everybody's starting to get hyped about it..."
Perry's last fight was a pro boxing loss to Jake Paul last summer. Perry stepped in for Mike Tyson, surviving six rounds with the influencer-boxer, faced with a large size discrepancy. A TKO-finish is the only blemish on Perry's post-UFC run.
"Platinum" has beaten the likes of UFC stars Luke Rockhold, Michael "Venom" Page, and Thiago Alves in the Squared Circle. Cutthroat veterans Robbie Lawler and Jeremy Stephens could very well be next for Mike Perry's 'King of Violence' title. Only time will tell.
"Talking about Robbie Lawler coming over, one of the baddest dudes that ever walked, and Jeremy Stevens just showed you know that he belongs to be in that picture as well."
