Champion Alexandre Pantoja reportedly set to co-headline UFC 314 in TUF rematch
Alexandre Pantoja may already have his next title defense booked.
Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France Reported For UFC 314
UFC Flyweight Champion Pantoja defended the belt for a third time against an unlikely challenger in Kai Asakura, submitting the RIZIN Champion in a round in December. "The Cannibal" is apparently back for seconds - according to a report from Australian MMA reporter Benny P, Pantoja will co-headline UFC 314 on Apr. 12 in Miami, Florida.
Pantoja's next opponent is expected to be #4 UFC flyweight contender Kai Kara-France, a rematch from a 2016 exhibition fight on The Ultimate Fighter 24 which Pantoja won.
Kara-France Out For Revenge In Second UFC Title Fight
Both Pantoja and Kara-France went on to fight for titles after their time on The Ultimate Fighter, Kara-France coming up short against Brandon Moreno for the interim belt in 2022 and Pantoja dethroning Moreno a year after to being his current title reign.
Kara-France launched himself back into the title picture with an impressive first-round KO win over Steve Erceg, the man who took Pantoja to the absolute brink in a 2024 title defense.
The top-ranked Kiwi has shined bright time in and time out. He became the first fighter to defeat the 14-0 Askar Askarov in 2022, and Kara-France also stopped former champ Cody Garbrandt in the latter's flyweight debut.
Brazil's Pantoja has essentially cleaned out the flyweight division with 10 wins (including exhibition) over the Top 15. Win or lose against Kara-France, Pantoja's legacy is secured right next to Demetrious Johnson for the second-best run at 125lbs and one of the better careers we've seen in the UFC.
As of this writing, the UFC has not officially announced Pantoja vs. Kara-France, nor have they announced the main event of UFC 314.
