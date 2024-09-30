Khabib Announces Next Fight PPV for Islam Makhachev
Bad news for lightweight contenders and fans of Islam Makhachev: according to Khabib Nurmagomedov, the champion won't be returning to the octagon until early 2025.
Fans had hoped Makhachev would make a fourth defense of his title in 2024, making for two fights this year, but this isn't the case. Speaking to Ushatayka on September 29, Nurmagomedov alleged that Makhachev has accepted a fight for UFC 311 in January 2025.
No details have been revealed about UFC 311 yet, including the venue or exact date. As for an opponent, we can only make an educated guess. Makhachev has defeated three of the lightweight top-five, Gaethje lost his momentum after his KO loss at UFC 300, and Dan Hooker needs at least one more win before title consideration. This leaves No. 1 contender Arman Tsarukyan.
Barring a wildcard fight like Conor McGregor, Tsarukyan is an apt challenge for Makhachev. They have already fought before, with Makhachev winning a hard-fought decision in 2019. Since then, Tsarukyan has gone 9-1 in the UFC, most recently defeating Charles Oliveira by split decision.
