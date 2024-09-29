Alex Pereira Fights 2 Opponents at UFC 307
Alex Pereira fights Khalil Rountree Jr. this weekend at UFC 307 on October 6.
'Poatan' not only defends his light heavyweight title for the third time against a threatening challenger, he comes up against a worrying statistic that could cut his reign short if it continues.
Rountree Jr. is a ferocious striker with a heavy Muay Thai base. 'The War Horse' has had a career resurgence, earning a five-fight win streak with some of the most savage beatdown TKO's in UFC history. Most notably, he earned the first side kick to the knee TKO in UFC history against Modestas Bukauskas in 2021.
Rountree Jr. Undefeated Against Former GLORY Kickboxers
Opponent
Kickboxing Record
GLORY Record
Result
Gokhan Saki
82-16-0(1NC)
8-2
Rountree KO Saki (Punches)
Karl Roberson
0-3
0-2
Rountree TKO Roberson (Punches & Soccer Kick)
Dustin Jacoby
10-8
7-8
Rountree DECISION Jacoby
Alex Pereira
33-7
12-4
TBD
Rountree Jr. remains undefeated against former GLORY kickboxers, having knocked out the legendary Gokhan Saki at UFC 226 in 2018, finished Karl Roberson via TKO in 2022, and secured a decision victory over Dustin Jacoby later that same year.
If Pereira defeats Rountree Jr., he will become the first ex-GLORY fighter to score a win against him in his professional career. Pereira also happens to have had the most success out of Rountree Jr.'s ex-GLORY opponents, which makes for an intriguing statistical matchup.
