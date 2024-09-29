MMA Knockout

Alex Pereira Fights 2 Opponents at UFC 307

Can Alex Pereira break the mold against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307?

Mathew Riddle

Jeff Bottari / ZUFFA LLC

Alex Pereira fights Khalil Rountree Jr. this weekend at UFC 307 on October 6.

'Poatan' not only defends his light heavyweight title for the third time against a threatening challenger, he comes up against a worrying statistic that could cut his reign short if it continues.

Rountree Jr. is a ferocious striker with a heavy Muay Thai base. 'The War Horse' has had a career resurgence, earning a five-fight win streak with some of the most savage beatdown TKO's in UFC history. Most notably, he earned the first side kick to the knee TKO in UFC history against Modestas Bukauskas in 2021.

Rountree Jr. UFC 307
Rountree Jr. stops Bukauskas with a side kick to the knee. / Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Rountree Jr. Undefeated Against Former GLORY Kickboxers

Opponent

Kickboxing Record

GLORY Record

Result

Gokhan Saki

82-16-0(1NC)

8-2

Rountree KO Saki (Punches)

Karl Roberson

0-3

0-2

Rountree TKO Roberson (Punches & Soccer Kick)

Dustin Jacoby

10-8

7-8

Rountree DECISION Jacoby

Alex Pereira

33-7

12-4

TBD

Rountree Jr. remains undefeated against former GLORY kickboxers, having knocked out the legendary Gokhan Saki at UFC 226 in 2018, finished Karl Roberson via TKO in 2022, and secured a decision victory over Dustin Jacoby later that same year.

If Pereira defeats Rountree Jr., he will become the first ex-GLORY fighter to score a win against him in his professional career. Pereira also happens to have had the most success out of Rountree Jr.'s ex-GLORY opponents, which makes for an intriguing statistical matchup.

Published |Modified
Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist  and graphic designer. He joined MMAKO when it was first founded in 2023. Find his work on The Fight Fanatic & Heavy on UFC. He can be contacted on mr@thefightfanatic.com

