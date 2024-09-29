MMA Knockout

Watch UFC Champ Alex Pereira Spar Professional Heavyweight Boxer

Alex Pereira dons the 16-oz gloves against professional heavyweight boxer Igor Adiel.

Professional boxing might be the latest endeavor Alex Pereira turns his 'Hands of Stone' towards.

The Brazilian ex-kickboxer has had an unprecedented rise in the UFC, becoming one of the promotion's top stars in just a few short years. In just nine UFC fights, Pereira has earned UFC titles in two separate divisions, and aside from a coveted third title, he's now targeting professional pugilism.

Alex Pereira Boxing Sparring

In a video uploaded to his YouTube Channel on September 29, 'Poatan' shared four rounds of boxing sparring against professional boxer Igor Adiel. Adiel (13-1-0 (13KO's)) is a heavyweight boxer from Brazil with ferocious punching power. At 31, he's six years younger than Pereira and an inch smaller, but he packs a punch nonetheless.

Pereira has also previously shared sparring footage against Olympic boxer Khalil Coe and another unnamed boxer on July 7, 2023.

Does 'Poatan' stand a chance against the elite in professional boxing?

