Khamzat Chimaev Looms Over Israel Adesanya After Colossal UFC Rankings Jump
Khamzat 'Borz' Chimaev is now a top-three UFC middleweight contender, following his dominant submission victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 308.
Whittaker was widely considered to be Chimaev's toughest stylistic matchup in the middleweight division. This didn't stop Chimaev from submitting him in the first round with a face crank that displaced his teeth.
Now in the latest UFC rankings update, formerly No. 13 Chimaev has jumped ten spots to No. 3, pushing Whittaker down to No. 4. 'Borz' sits underneath champion Dricus Du Plessis, No. 1 contender Sean Strickland, and No. 2 Israel Adesanya.
Next Fight for Khamzat Chimaev
Assuming Chimaev can stay injury or illness-free, he has two options for his next fight. Firstly, if Du Plessis rematches Strickland, Chimaev can fight for the No. 1 contender spot against Adesanya. Otherwise, he could shoot straight to a title shot, which is Team Du Plessis' preferred fight.
