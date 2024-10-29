MMA Knockout

UFC Report: Top-Ranked Heavyweight Sluggers Booked for Saudi Event

Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Sergei Pavlovich are reportedly heading to UFC Saudi Arabia.

No. 4 ranked UFC heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich will square off against No. 9 Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Saudi Arabia on February 1, 2025. Per Alex Behunin.

UFC Saudi Arabia, otherwise known as UFC Fight Night 250, features a middleweight fight between Andre Muniz and Ikram Aliskerov. Now, the card is further bolstered by the addition of these two heavyweight knockout artists.

Pavlovich (18-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) was well on his way to a UFC title shot before having his six-fight knockout streak ended by Tom Aspinall at UFC 295. He has since dropped another fight to the surging Alexander Volkov and fights down the rankings against Rozenstruik, who has seen a recent resurgence.

Rozenstruik (14-5 MMA, 9-5 UFC) rides a two-fight winning streak, most recently defeating Tai Tuivasa in a dominant performance at UFC 305. 'Bigi Boy' was nearly on the end of some of the worst scoring in UFC history as judge Howie Booth gave Tuivasa all three rounds despite the wider community, and 100 percent of media members giving Rozenstruik all three rounds.

With a combined 28 knockouts in 33 wins (24 in the first round), someone is sure to hit the canvas.

