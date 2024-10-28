Sean O'Malley's Coach Defends Robert Whittaker From Haters After UFC 308
Sean O'Malley's head coach has come to the defense of Robert Whittaker's instant tap out at UFC 308.
Whittaker shared the Octagon with Khamzat Chimaev in the co-main event of the PPV. Chimaev took the fight to the ground early, which many anticipated. Chimaev appeared to lock in a face crank, and Whittaker tapped out immediately.
Many wondered what what wrong before UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier showed an image of Whittaker's pushed in teeth on air.
Sean O'Malley's Coach Tim Welch Defends Robert Whittaker Tap Out
During the latest edition of the "TimboSugarShow," Sean O'Malley's coach Tim Welch explained why Robert Whittaker tapped out as quickly as he did.
"Brother, do you know how many nerves are in that jaw? And when it's caved in it's almost like your body, no matter how much heart you have, your body's like, 'Get me the f**** out of here. Something's very f****** wrong.' Even if it's completely broke or caved in , if it gets hit one more time, what does it do? It probably separates on the other side and just smushes everything. It could change your whole life."
Whittaker will obviously need to undergo a medical procedure and heal up before he can think about fighting again. The former UFC middleweight champion told Michael Bisping that he'll consider retirement at the age of 36. Whittaker will turn 34 in December.
