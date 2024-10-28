MMA Knockout

UFC Report: Johnny Walker Returns Against Knockout Artist at UFC 311

Johnny Walker makes a quick turnaround at Islam Makhachev's rumored return card.

Fan-favorite UFC light heavyweight striker Johnny Walker will defend his top ten ranking against Bogdan Guskov at UFC 311 on January 18, 2025.

The news was first reported by Octagon Update on X. Walker guards his top spot at light heavyweight after a recent slew of results, having been knocked out in his last two UFC appearances. On the flip side, Guskov is on a two-fight winning streak, knocking out Ryan Spann and Zac Pauga for back-to-back performance bonuses.

UFC 311 has three reported fights, including a heavyweight matchup between Jailton Almeida and Serghei Spivac. As for the marquee fight, Khabib Nurmagomedov alleged in September that lightweight champion Islam Makhachev had accepted a fight on the PPV.

His opponent is heavily suspected to be Arman Tsarukyan.

UFC 311

  • Islam Makhachev vs. TBD; Rumored
  • Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac; Heavyweight
  • Rinya Nakamura vs. Muin Gafurov; Bantamweight
  • Johnny Walker vs. Bogdan Guskov; Light Heavyweight

Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist  and graphic designer. He joined MMAKO when it was first founded in 2023. Find his work on The Fight Fanatic & Heavy on UFC. He can be contacted on mr@thefightfanatic.com

