Machine Gun Kelly Trashes 'Racist and Homophobic' UFC Star
Sean Strickland finally got a response from his least favorite celebrity Machine Gun Kelly.
MGK vs. Strickland
We all know Strickland's not one to hold his tongue for anybody. He was as outspoken as possible when he reigned as the UFC Middleweight Champion. Though, his title reign didn't last long, with Dricus du Plessis dethroning the American by split decision at UFC 297.
Strickland stayed very much in the public eye following the title loss, making headlines with his political views, campaigning for a title shot, and a verbal altercation with rapper Machine Gun Kelly in February while attending a Power Slap event in Las Vegas.
Face-to-face, Strickland apparently made fun of Kelly's attire, calling him a vampire and a weirdo, before the two went their separate ways. Strickland was reportedly booted from the event thereafter.
The controversial contender has spoken many times about meeting MGK, most recently taking a jab at the rapper on Saturday with no pushback from Kelly until now...
MGK Says "Racist And Homophobic" Strickland "Not My Type Of Guy"
"I do nothing but commit myself to art, and there's another funny factor of just, like, the art of me standing or existing makes people furious," Kelly said on Impaulsive.
Podcast co-host Mike Majlak replied to Kelly's remark, suggesting Strickland as an example because of their past altercation.
"I don't know this guy from a crumb of bread," Kelly said of Strickland. "I didn't know who he was when I met him. I got hip afterward that he's, like, insanely racist and homophobic and just not my type of guy. So, I would have never even wanted to shake hands to them in the first place. But, he also is just a representative of every person who's too scared to just be themselves because if you're comfortable as yourself, you don't care who anybody else is and how they are."
Strickland has made controversial comments regarding the LGBTQ+ community in the past, once writing on 'X', "If I had a gay son, I would think I failed as a man to create such weakness".
Strickland's stance on the subject apparently caught the attention of Kelly's partner, Megan Fox, with Strickland revealing the actress had sent him an angry DM (via Verse Us with Eric Nicksick).
Kelly Gives Strickland "Big Bro Advice"
Kelly would follow suit six months removed from their first interaction at Power Slap, sending Strickland a riling message on Logan Paul's podcast, one he believes he'll get a response from.
"He's so dumb that... I'm gonna tell him right now, you should not keep saying stuff because it just makes me look better, but you're going to keep saying stuff. So, I know that you'll react and say more things, but you just shouldn't. As as a person who's just giving you big bro advice, learn this: shut the f*** up," Kelly said to Strickland.
"Don't speak on me anymore and live your life, but you won't and I'm going to continue laughing at you because you're a f****** idiot."
Strickland Blasts Kelly: "You Had A Midlife Crisis..."
As MGK predicted, it wouldn't take long for Strickland to have a few words to fire back at the celebrity.
"Getting lectured by a guy who drinks blood and wears a purse," Strickland said of Kelly on 'X'. "Dawg you had a midlife crisis and tattooed your entire body. The "the x community of intolerance" yall I'd hang out with you toxic trolls any day over this c***... Go back to cutting yourself you f****** weirdo."
