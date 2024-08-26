MMA Today: A Week Without the UFC is a Good Week For a Reset
For one of the rare times in the history of MMAKO’s “MMA Today” column, the UFC event calendar has taken a lull.
A Rare Off Week For The UFC
This upcoming week features no UFC event after a nearly two-month stretch of cards every weekend, and that might actually be a good thing for the hardcore MMA fan.
To date, there have been 357 UFC fights thus far this year, not including the fights on DWCS or Road to UFC, much less TUF.
That’s a lot of Octagon content. From an epic UFC 300 event to a forgettable APEX Fight Night, the three-quarters of the year has brought MMA fans a little bit of everything.
So whatever floats your boat or gets the fight juices pumping, this is your week to rest, recharge and reset. After Sep. 21, which is the next Saturday without a UFC card, the promotion will go back-to-back every weekend up until Thanksgiving before closing out the year with two events in December.
That stretch includes UFC 306-UFC 309, APEX Fight Nights through Nov. 9 and the conclusion of DWCS on Nov. 15, not to mention non-domestic events in France and Macau on Sept. 28 and Nov. 23.
Knock on wood that the UFC Sphere event doesn’t get altered, much less the recently'announced UFC 307 card in Salt Lake City, Utah. Will Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler happen? That seems to be both an if-and-when situation than just one small holdup. If it does happen, the end of the year is where it should go, as McGregor primarily fights in Las Vegas.
Jon Jones’ potential retirement is another story to watch this fall, as Tom Aspinall is still gunning for the undisputed heavyweight title.
It’s storylines like those in MMA that keep diehard fans of the sport eager to keep watching. It’s the furthest thing from a movie, but just like Georgia Tech’s upset against Florida State on Saturday in college football, it leaves the average sports fan in disbelief.
Regardless, MMAKO will be there every step of the way, and while there may be no UFC event this weekend to fulfill the appetite, the news will keep on rolling, per usual.
