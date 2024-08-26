Ex-UFC Champion Warns Alex Pereira Against Dricus Du Plessis Super-Fight
A middleweight return isn't the best idea for Alex Pereira - at least, that's what Robert Whittaker thinks.
Pereira Hinted At Middleweight Return Against Dricus Du Plessis
The UFC Light Heavyweight Champion has been considering dropping down to 185lbs once again to potentially reclaim what was once his, the UFC Middleweight title. However, it has a new owner, as Dricus Du Plessis sits on the throne after defeating both Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya.
While booked to defend his light heavyweight title at UFC 307 against Khalil Rountree Jr., this wouldn't stop Pereira from pursuing this super-fight with Du Plessis at a lower weight class, sending him a message following his latest win.
"Coming down to 185 one more time," Pereira teased on Instagram after UFC 305.
Would The Weight Cut Be Too Much For Pereira?
Pereira hasn't made the middleweight limit of 185lbs since his title rematch with Israel Adesanya at UFC 287 in April of last year. That fight didn't go his way, with the Brazilian losing by knockout in the second round to spark a move to light heavyweight in turn.
When asked about "Poatan" potentially fighting Du Plessis for the strap he's been chasing for years, former champ Robert Whittaker said on Submission Radio that the Brazilian knockout artist's weight cut might lead to his undoing.
"I hope not," Whittaker said of Pereira hinting at a middleweight move. "I think honestly, I don't think that's a good fight for him. When you move up to light heavyweight, moving back down is tricky and it's not like you move up for one fight. He stayed up there. He's been fighting up there for a while now, so it would take a lot out of him to get down and Dricus is so strong there."
"Dricus Hits Hard..." Whittaker On DDP vs. Pereira
South Africa's Du Plessis is still undefeated in the Octagon, extending his UFC record to 8-0 with a submission-win over Israel Adesanya earlier this month at UFC 305.
Fighters like Adesanya, Sean Strickland and even Whittaker weren't able to figure out the unorthodox puzzle that is Du Plessis, with "The Reaper" not expecting anything more from Pereira, another seasoned striker but equipped with devastating KO power.
But, Whittaker says middleweight juggernaut Du Plessis has got power of his own...
"Well, Alex gets hit and Dricus likes getting hit," Whittaker said of the clash of styles. "It's hard to see someone with the amount of power to stop Dricus from walking forward into you and Dricus hits hard. You saw that in the fight against Adesanya. Adesanya's got like a really good chin, and Dricus was still hurting him enough to make him uncomfortable."
Following Pereira's callout of him at UFC 305, Dricus Du Plessis would double down and insist the super-fight go down at 205lbs instead so Pereira's title could be on the line and "Poatan" wouldn't have any excuses with a loss at 185lbs due to a bad weight cut.
Will Pereira vs. Du Plessis ever take place? We'll have to wait and see, as Pereira has got business to take care of first with Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307 and Du Plessis is likely fighting Sean Strickland next in a rematch.
