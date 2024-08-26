Watch: Devastating Knee KO Leaves MMA Fighter with Gruesome Head Gash
A lightweight MMA bout came to a violent and gruesome end at Anthony Pettis FC 12: Virginia Fight Night 2.
Dana White's Contender Series 2024 Week 3: Preview, Breakdown & Betting Odds
Knee KO Opens Nasty Gash at APFC
Founded and operated by former WEC and UFC Lightweight Champion Anthony Pettis, APFC held its second event of the month over the weekend at the Richmond Convention Center in Richmond, VA.
The card was headlined by a welterweight title bout between Junior Melo and Peter Petties, but it was a lightweight matchup featuring Elvin Romero and Todd Welle that ended up stealing the show thanks to a violent finish in the first round.
Romero forced his opponent to the cage with punches before he timed a perfect knee that immediately crumpled Welle, and it also left the 40-year-old with a nasty gash that required immediate medical attention.
Welle was luckily able to move on his own shortly after hitting the canvas, but it initially looked to be a scary scene given the way he went down after absorbing the knee from Romero.
The highlight-reel finish certainly wasn’t the result Welle was hoping for from his pro debut, but Romero did improve to 2-0 after he also stopped Gustavo Duarte with strikes in the first round of their fight at Rocket Combat Sports 16 in March.
This MMA Head Kick Knockout Is One of the Most Devastating Finishes of 2024
Read More UFC & MMA News
• MMA Today: A Week Without the UFC is a Good Week For a Reset
• Sean O'Malley Rips Merab Dvalishvili, Discredits 'Black Belt Grappler' Trait
• Caio Borralho Wants Meeting With UFC CEO Dana White After Beating Top-Five Opponent
• UFC Veteran Suggests Unlikely Opponent for Israel Adesanya Following UFC 305 Loss
Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Stick with MMAKnockoutfor more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.