Mike Perry on Mike Tyson Making It Distance vs. Jake Paul, BKFC Return
Mike Perry finds common ground with Mike Tyson following their pro defeats to Jake Paul.
Six months ago, Tyson, the former heavyweight champion, was scheduled to box Paul over the summer, but an ulcer flare-up pushed the fight back to November. Tyson took his time to recover, and "Platinum" Perry seized the opportunity of a lifetime in a short-notice payday vs. Paul.
Ultimately, it didn't end well for the BKFC's King of Violence. Perry refused to give up after a number of knockdowns from the bigger boxer, and the referee stopped the contest in round 6, thinking Perry was too tough for his own good.
Perry Reacts To Tyson Hearing Final Bell
In the months that followed, Mike Tyson, at 58, was able to withstand Paul for eight two-minute rounds, somehow making it the distance without being knocked down like Paul's previous eleven opponents in the ring.
"Me and Mike went the same time," Perry said of Tyson on the Overdogs Podcast. "8 two-minute rounds... And I did 16 minutes with Jake. He stopped me. He put me down right there at 16 minutes."
Back To BKFC
Paul vs. Perry lasted 16:12 total, with the referee ruling "Platinum" out of the fight due to sustained damage. Of course, we all know Perry wears the damage better in his world of bare-knuckle boxing.
"I'm just ready to get back in there and show the world after all the bulls*** they're speaking," Perry told The Schmo of the disrespect post-Paul fight. "You know what I'm capable of in a great matchup, one of my preferred weight classes and bare knuckle. It's the toughest of the tough..."
Perry is currently 5-0 in the BKFC, with his durability and grit unmatched so far in his post-UFC career. Speaking of which, why isn't Perry a part of their next Knuckle Mania show on Jan. 25? Two words: Eddie Alvarez.
The former UFC Lightweight Champion (and former foe of Perry's) is a native of Philadelphia, where Alvarez will be headlining against fellow UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens at Wells Fargo Center.
"I'm sure it's gonna be a packed house already," Perry said of potentially fighting on Knuckle Mania. "Maybe they're wondering if they need to throw me on the card or I think David Feldman wants to give the fans in Philly a "Platinum" Mike Perry battle and I'd be so excited to do it, man. I'm so ready to get back in there and f****** crunch the numbers on someone's face."
