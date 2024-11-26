PFL Announces Major Title Fight Rule Change for 2024 World Championship Event
Combat sports fans will be thrilled to hear that the PFL is instituting a major rule change for the title fights taking place at the 2024 PFL World Championship this Friday.
Elbows Legalized For 2024 PFL Title Fights
It’s a relatively quiet week on the combat sports calendar with Thanksgiving on Thursday, but on Friday the PFL will dominate the attention of fans when the promotion's 2024 World Championship event takes place at The Mayadeen in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
(Exclusive) Impa Kasanganay Targets Francis Ngannou after 2024 PFL Championships
The card was already set to feature plenty of title fights to close out the 2024 PFL Season at six weight classes, but with the addition of the tournament finals for PFL MENA the night now boasts a staggering ten title bouts to go along with another six non-title matchups.
Ahead of the event on November 29, the PFL has made a surprise announcement that elbows will be a legal strike for all fighters competing for divisional titles in Riyadh.
Elbows typically are not allowed during the PFL season due to the quick turnaround required for fighters competing in the tournament format, but with the season set to close on Friday the promotion seems to have finally acknowledged calls from fans to let PFL fighters use their full range of striking tools.
(Exclusive) Brendan Loughnane on Representing Manchester, "Last" PFL Tournament
It will be interesting to see how the rule change may alter the game plans for some fighters at the 2024 PFL World Championship, especially for PFL veterans like Impa Kasanganay and Brendan Loughnane that have already won previous tournaments without needing to use elbows.
The event also features another tournament winner in last year’s PFL Europe Women’s Flyweight Champion Dakota Ditcheva, who will take on former UFC title challenger Taila Santos in the co-main event of what should be an action-packed 2024 World Championship card that will see ten fighters claim PFL gold.
(Exclusive) Taila Santos Talks Dakota Ditcheva Title Fight & First PFL Season
Read More PFL & MMA News
- Ryan Garcia vs. Rukiya Anpo Press Conference Free Live Stream
- UFC Star Conor McGregor Regretful after Sexual Assault Verdict - "I Made Mistakes"
- Michael Chandler Has ‘Tony Ferguson Status’ with UFC 309 Loss, Says All-Star Ref
- Conor McGregor Loses First Brand Deal Days after Court Ruling
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.