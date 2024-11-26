Robert Whittaker Gets Teeth Removed After Grueling Loss to Khamzat Chimaev
Robert Whittaker is on the road to recovery after suffering a gruesome teeth and gum injury against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 308.
Chimaev displaced Whittaker's bottom row of teeth with a face crank, forcing the Aussie to tap almost immediately. He later revealed that the row of teeth had been an issue for years.
Photo: Chimaev Breaks Whittaker's Mouth With UFC 308 Submission
Robert Whittaker Had his Teeth Removed after UFC 308 Loss, Revealed Cyst in his Jaw
Speaking on the MMA Arcade Podcast on November 26, Whittaker explained that he had his problem teeth removed in a procedure after the fight.
"They've [my bottom teeth] always been crap, like, I haven't been able to bite down on an apple since I was 19," Whittaker revealed. " ... They're just gone, don't need them, my life is better without them... Fun fact though, when they took them out they found a massive cyst in my jaw, and they think that might have been where the infections were coming from for the teeth."
Coach: Whittaker Targeting Mid-2025 for Return After Oral Surgery
Speaking to Sherdog, Whittaker's coach, Alex Prates, revealed that 'The Reaper' is targeting a return in June 2025, and returned to training this month after having new teeth implanted.
"He will train muay thai, run, everything, but without contact," Prates said. "[He may have a bone fragment removal on his elbow] but we haven't decided yet. ... It would cost another month. Our plan is to return to the Octagon in June."
The UFC's 2025 schedule doesn't extend to June, yet, but the middleweight landscape would suggest a fight with an up-and-comer such as Caio Borralho, or even a trilogy rematch with Israel Adesanya.
