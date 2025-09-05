Martin Buday puts UFC chapter to bed in pursuit of OKTAGON heavyweight title
Martin Buday was the latest in a trend of UFC fighters who were unceremoniously released from the promotion.
The towering Slovakian heavyweight carried a 7-1 record in the Octagon, last defeating highly-touted debutant Marcus Buchecha by decision in August. 'Badys' played spoiler to a few UFC hopefuls, including Chris Barnett, Uran Satybaldiev, and the aforementioned Buchecha.
However, it was his manner of victory that saw him released. MMA Knockout had the exclusive opportunity to speak with Buday, where he discussed why he believes he was cut.
Martin Buday discusses UFC release and expectations heading into major OKTAGON debut
"My perspective on what's happened is mostly because of my not [very] attractive fighting style, and too many decisions," Buday reflected. "I think that is the main thing, that was the reason for not re-signing with the UFC.
"So I think [too many] decisions and the demand to finish [that] I couldn't deliver them. That was the reason."
It didn't take long for surging European MMA promotion OKTAGON to sweep Buday up. Just days later they announced that he'd be fighting for their heavyweight title against reigning double-champion Will Fleury this October.
Buday already cut his teeth in OKMMA, racking up a 5-0 record before joining the Contender Series in 2021.
Buday isn't underestimating OKTAGON's double-champ
Fleury is no pushover, the Irishman is undefeated in OKMMA, becoming a two-division champion by dominating Lazar Todev in March. With endless pace and a dogged fighting style, he's a tough matchup for any heavyweight, but Buday is wise to his opponent's strengths.
"Will Fleury is known for his pressure game," Buday explained. "He has good footwork and explosiveness. So I think that would be the biggest challenge that he brings in OKTAGON."
"My mindset for my debut in OKTAGON is like every fight I've had before," Buday said. "So I want a big win. I want to secure the heavyweight belt, and I want to prove that I am a UFC level fighter.
"... First of all, I love the UFC. I don't keep any bad words about them or any bad stuff. I am grateful for the opportunity they gave me in the early years of my career. But now I am focusing on my path and building my legacy in OKTAGON. I believe I will do big things together with OKTAGON. Big fights, big events. I am looking forward to it."
Buday's next fight is targeted for November at OKTAGON 77. He'll have the tall task of handing Fleury his first professional loss since 2020.
More MMA News
• UFC calls in 21-year-old fighter on less than two weeks' notice for Noche UFC debut
• Ilia Topuria’s brother reportedly set for UFC fight with dangerous KO artist
• UFC GOAT receives massive $10 million payout from UFC antitrust lawsuit settlement
• UFC reportedly signs decorated MMA champion for short-notice debut fight at UFC Paris
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.