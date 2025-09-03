UFC GOAT receives massive $10 million payout from UFC antitrust lawsuit settlement
In 2024, the UFC settled a decade-long lawsuit after a small group of fighters filed an antitrust claim, alleging the promotion underpaid athletes between 2010 and 2017. Roughly 1,200 fighters were automatically included in the case.
Any fighter who competed in the Octagon during that span was entitled to a share of the $375 million payout, unless they chose to opt out. Naturally, some fighters walked away with a bigger slice of the pie, including one UFC GOAT who snagged a colossal payday.
Shared by journalist John S. Nash on X, the Claims Administrator for the case, Angeion Group, filed their report on the status of processing Class Member claim submissions. They disclosed information like how many fighters accepted, and the average, top, and lowest payouts.
(Nash has been instrumental in documenting the UFC's litigation, and can be followed at @heynottheface on X)
Anderson Silva claims over $10 million from UFC's $375 million lawsuit settlement
According to the report, the lowest payout from the settlement will be $16,138.45, and the highest will be $10,334,240.72.
With the original $375M being reduced to $251,352,249.54 after taxes and expenses, this means one fighter is taking home roughly four-percent of the pot.
Nash confirmed that this fighter is Anderson Silva, middleweight GOAT and UFC Hall of Famer. 'The Spider' reigned supreme from 2006 until 2012, racking up ten title defenses. During the class period, Silva would have had seven title fights and five non-title, high-profile appearances.
It’s surprising that names like Conor McGregor weren’t among the first to appear. “The Notorious” enjoyed his UFC heyday between 2013 and 2018, highlighted by his historic double-champ victory against Eddie Alvarez in 2016.
The report notes that, once Angeion completes its administrative tasks, the settlement fund will be distributed no later than September 19.
More MMA Knockout News
• Ex-champions Aung La N Sang & Zebaztian Kadestam set to meet at ONE Fight Night 36
• Ilia Topuria’s brother reportedly set for UFC fight with dangerous KO artist
• Tom Aspinall’s father teases possible boxing future for UFC heavyweight champ
• Kickboxing champion reportedly set to follow UFC stars Adesanya & Pereira to MMA
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.