WWE News: Details on Shocking Monday Night Raw Superstar Return
A big update on a WWE Raw superstar who recently returned to TV has surfaced.
During the May 20th episode of Monday Night Raw, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark were backstage before their number one contender match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. They were approached by Sonya Deville, who had been on the shelf for nine months due to a torn ACL. While Zoey seemed interested in whatever Sonya was going to propose, Baszler didn't even give Deville a chance to pitch her idea.
Sonya's return was a surprising moment on Raw this past Monday, and it appears fans weren't the only one who were caught off guard.
Sonya Deville's WWE Return Update
Fightful reports that many backstage were "pleasantly surprised" to see Sonya Deville in the building for Raw last night. It was noted that many within WWE believed that Sonya wouldn't be returning until the midway point of the summer. Deville was not hidden backstage ahead of her segment.
When Sonya went down with an injury, she was one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions with Chelsea Green, who is now a member of the Friday Night SmackDown roster. Time will tell if WWE plans on having Sonya align with Stark and Baszler at some point or if it could even lead to a split between the team members, as Stark didn't look happy when Shayna pulled her away from Deville.
