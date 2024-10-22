Max Holloway Explains Risking It All Against Justin Gaethje
Few fights have delivered a 'holy s***' moment quite like Max Holloway's one-shot knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.
Holloway, competing for the BMF title in the weight class above, was soundly outpointing Gaethje, before deciding to throw down in the final ten seconds of the fight. What resulted was one of the most replayed moments in MMA history.
Holloway Explains Decision to Stand & Bang With Gaethje
Speaking to Demetrious Johnson on October 22, Holloway broke down his mentality in those final moments.
"I got hit on the top of the head in one of the exchanges and got put to the butt so I was like, 'Let's really see how hard he can really hit,'" Holloway explained. "We die on our sword right here. I don't need my shield, I threw my shield to the side and was like, 'If this is where I die, this is where I die, that's life."
Holloway fights Ilia Topuria in the main event of UFC 308 on Saturday, October 26. The featherweight title is up for grabs after Topuria stole the belt from Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 in February.
Despite being a victim of Topuria, Volkanovski believes 'El Matador' makes a strong case for fighter of the year if he gets past Holloway.
"If Ilia goes out there and does his thing, that’s very impressive taking out myself and Max," Volkanovski told Kevin Iole. "He’d be right up there for fighter of the year."
Featherweight history is made at UFC 308 this weekend.
