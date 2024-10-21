Brendan Schaub Torches Nate Diaz Over Social Media Diss, Warns Stockton Native
Brendan Schaub has launched a scathing rant on Nate Diaz.
Diaz recently took aim at Schaub for showing his emotions when discussing the hardships his friend and former interim UFC heavyweight champion, Shane Carwin, is facing due to damage taken during his pro MMA career.
This didn't sit well with Schaub, who took to his podcast to send a warning to the Stockton native.
Brendan Schaub Claps Back at Nate Diaz Over Social Media Post
During a recent edition of "The Schaub Show," Brendan Schaub addressed Nate Diaz's response to his emotional outpouring for Shane Carwin. Schaub said if it came down to a fight, he would easily get the better of Diaz.
"That's social media, this isn't real 'cause here's what's real, I will f*** you up," Schaub said. "That's real. I'm not asking for this. I don't want to f*** him up, I'm not trying to f*** him up."
Schaub reminded Diaz that he was once in the UFC heavyweight rankings and has a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He believes his size advantage would be too much for Diaz to handle.
"Every f****** day of the week, 365 days a year, I will snap his f****** neck," Schaub said.
Schaub went on to criticize Diaz for poking fun at him for shedding tears for a friend. If the shoe was on the other foot, Schaub claims he'd be supporting Diaz.
"The difference between you and I is if your actual f****** brother came out and started getting emotional, or if you started coming out and getting emotional about your brother's issues with CTE and fighting and all this sh*t, 'cause we know he has his issues, I would support you even though you've been a d*** to me the entire time. That's what I'd do, that's what men do, bud."
Schaub and Diaz have had beef for quite a while now. Back in 2017, the two had a backstage run-in following the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor super fight.
