UFC 308 Fight Card Preview – Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway

The UFC featherweight title is one the line this Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

(Zuffa LLC

The UFC makes its way to the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE this weekend for a stacked UFC 308 card topped by an incredible featherweight title bout.

The Main Event

The main event will see Ilia Topuria attempt to defend his featherweight belt for the first time when he meets former featherweight king and reigning BMF champion Max Holloway.

Topuria extended his perfect professional record to 15-0 when he knocked out longtime champion Alexander Volkanovski to claim the featherweight title earlier this year, while Holloway is currently on a three-fight win streak punctuated by a last-second finish of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 that saw him win the promotion’s BMF belt.

The Co-Main Event

The night’s co-main event is a middleweight title eliminator between former champion Robert Whittaker and unbeaten contender Khamzat Chimaev.

UFC 308 Fight Card Preview – Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway
Feb 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Robert Whittaker moves in with a hit against Paulo Costa during UFC 298 at Honda Center. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This matchup was originally supposed to headline a UFC Fight Night card in Saudi Arabia before Chimaev withdrew due to illness, and now the two middleweights will finally meet to try and earn a crack at the UFC middleweight title.

UFC 308 Fight Card Preview – Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway
Sep 10, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) fights Kevin Holland (blue gloves) during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Fights You Don’t Want To Miss

Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige

This pivotal featherweight bout will see Murphy try to add to his unbeaten record after defeating top featherweight Edson Barboza in his first UFC main event back in May.

UFC 308 Fight Card Preview – Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway
Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Josh Culibao (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. / Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Ige is returning to action for the first time since he famously stepped in to face Diego Lopes on just a few hours’ notice at UFC 303, and “50K” will be eager to hand Murphy his first loss and halt his aspirations of breaking into the featherweight Top 10.

UFC 308 Fight Card Preview – Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway
Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dan Ige (red gloves) fights Diego Lopes (blue gloves) during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Abus Magomedov vs. Brunno Ferreira

Magomedov snapped a two-fight skid when he took a unanimous decision over Warlley Alves in May, but it's now been more than two years since he debuted in the UFC with a 19-second finish against Dustin Stoltzfus.

UFC 308 Fight Card Preview – Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway
Nov 4, 2023; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Caio Borralho (red gloves) and Abus Magomedov (blue gloves) fight during UFC Fight Night at Ibirapuera Arena. / Jason da Silva-Imagn Images

The 34-year-old’s finishing ability during his pre-UFC career is what put him on the promotion’s radar, and a matchup with a hard-hitting knockout artist in Ferreira should hopefully produce fireworks for as long as their fight lasts.

UFC 308 Fight Card Preview – Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway
Jan 21, 2023; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Brunno Ferreira (blue gloves) reacts after fight against Gregory Rodrigues (red gloves) during UFC 283 at Jeunesse Arena. / Jason da Silva-Imagn Images

Fighters to Watch

Magomed Ankalaev

Fans were surprised when Ankalaev was passed over for a matchup with UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira, but a win against the #5-ranked Aleksandar Rakić would make his case for a title shot undeniable.

UFC 308 Fight Card Preview – Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway
Dec 10, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Magomed Ankalaev (blue gloves) reacts during the fight against Jan Blachowicz (red gloves) during UFC 282 at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The 32-year-old narrowly missed out on claiming the light heavyweight strap when he and Jan Błachowicz fought to a draw in 2022, and now it’s up to Ankalaev to make sure the UFC books him against Pereira next.

Rafael Dos Anjos

Dos Anjos enters UFC 308 after going 2-3 across his last five bouts, and both he and Geoff Neal will be looking to snap two-fight skids when they meet in the cage in Abu Dhabi.

UFC 308 Fight Card Preview – Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway
Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Rafael Dos Anjos (blue gloves) fights Mateusz Gamrot (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The future UFC Hall of Famer is currently a sizeable underdog for his return to welterweight, but perhaps the 39-year-old will be able to defy expectations once again at this late stage of his career.

Shara Magomedov

Seemingly tabbed for stardom from the moment he made his UFC debut, Magomedov has added three victories to his undefeated record since joining the promotion.

(Zuffa LLC)
(Zuffa LLC)

This matchup with Arman Petrosyan isn’t exactly a step up in competition from his previous UFC outings, but it is an opportunity for “Bullet” to show off his skills against another fighter that largely prefers to get things done with his striking.

Main Card

Main Event: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway – For the UFC Featherweight Championship

Co-Main Event: Robert Whittaker vs. Khazmat Chimaev

• Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige

• Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakić

• Shara Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan

Preliminary Card

• Geoff Neal vs. Rafael dos Anjos

• Myktybek Orolbai vs. Mateusz Rębecki

• Said Nurmagomedov vs. Daniel Santos

• Abus Magomedov vs. Brunno Ferreira

• Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Chris Barnett

• Farid Basharat vs. Victor Hugo

• Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Carlos Leal

• Ibo Aslan vs. Raffael Cerqueira

• Bruno Silva vs. Ismail Naurdiev

Published
Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

