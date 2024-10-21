UFC 308 Fight Card Preview – Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway
The UFC makes its way to the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE this weekend for a stacked UFC 308 card topped by an incredible featherweight title bout.
The Main Event
The main event will see Ilia Topuria attempt to defend his featherweight belt for the first time when he meets former featherweight king and reigning BMF champion Max Holloway.
Topuria extended his perfect professional record to 15-0 when he knocked out longtime champion Alexander Volkanovski to claim the featherweight title earlier this year, while Holloway is currently on a three-fight win streak punctuated by a last-second finish of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 that saw him win the promotion’s BMF belt.
The Co-Main Event
The night’s co-main event is a middleweight title eliminator between former champion Robert Whittaker and unbeaten contender Khamzat Chimaev.
This matchup was originally supposed to headline a UFC Fight Night card in Saudi Arabia before Chimaev withdrew due to illness, and now the two middleweights will finally meet to try and earn a crack at the UFC middleweight title.
Fights You Don’t Want To Miss
Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige
This pivotal featherweight bout will see Murphy try to add to his unbeaten record after defeating top featherweight Edson Barboza in his first UFC main event back in May.
Ige is returning to action for the first time since he famously stepped in to face Diego Lopes on just a few hours’ notice at UFC 303, and “50K” will be eager to hand Murphy his first loss and halt his aspirations of breaking into the featherweight Top 10.
Abus Magomedov vs. Brunno Ferreira
Magomedov snapped a two-fight skid when he took a unanimous decision over Warlley Alves in May, but it's now been more than two years since he debuted in the UFC with a 19-second finish against Dustin Stoltzfus.
The 34-year-old’s finishing ability during his pre-UFC career is what put him on the promotion’s radar, and a matchup with a hard-hitting knockout artist in Ferreira should hopefully produce fireworks for as long as their fight lasts.
Fighters to Watch
Magomed Ankalaev
Fans were surprised when Ankalaev was passed over for a matchup with UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira, but a win against the #5-ranked Aleksandar Rakić would make his case for a title shot undeniable.
The 32-year-old narrowly missed out on claiming the light heavyweight strap when he and Jan Błachowicz fought to a draw in 2022, and now it’s up to Ankalaev to make sure the UFC books him against Pereira next.
Rafael Dos Anjos
Dos Anjos enters UFC 308 after going 2-3 across his last five bouts, and both he and Geoff Neal will be looking to snap two-fight skids when they meet in the cage in Abu Dhabi.
The future UFC Hall of Famer is currently a sizeable underdog for his return to welterweight, but perhaps the 39-year-old will be able to defy expectations once again at this late stage of his career.
Shara Magomedov
Seemingly tabbed for stardom from the moment he made his UFC debut, Magomedov has added three victories to his undefeated record since joining the promotion.
This matchup with Arman Petrosyan isn’t exactly a step up in competition from his previous UFC outings, but it is an opportunity for “Bullet” to show off his skills against another fighter that largely prefers to get things done with his striking.
Main Card
• Main Event: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway – For the UFC Featherweight Championship
• Co-Main Event: Robert Whittaker vs. Khazmat Chimaev
• Lerone Murphy vs. Dan Ige
• Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakić
• Shara Magomedov vs. Armen Petrosyan
Preliminary Card
• Geoff Neal vs. Rafael dos Anjos
• Myktybek Orolbai vs. Mateusz Rębecki
• Said Nurmagomedov vs. Daniel Santos
• Abus Magomedov vs. Brunno Ferreira
• Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Chris Barnett
• Farid Basharat vs. Victor Hugo
• Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Carlos Leal
• Ibo Aslan vs. Raffael Cerqueira
• Bruno Silva vs. Ismail Naurdiev
