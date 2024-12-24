“What the Heck?” Merab Dvalishvili Says Security Denied Entry to UFC Gym To Protect Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili alleges he was denied entry to the UFC Performance Institute while his rival, Umar Nurmagomedov, was inside.
In a post to social media on December 23, Dvalishvili, stationed outside the PI, remarked that the UFC are 'protecting' Nurmagomedov, and he'll 'smash' him when they fight.
"I'm here in front of the UFC PI and security won't let me go in," Dvalishvili exclaimed. "Because they said Umar Nurmagomedov is inside and they are protecting him. Don't worry guys I'm not gonna smash him before the fight, but January 18th is a different story.
"I'm not able to go inside UFC PI? Because I was supposed to get treatments for my injury, [sign some cards, eat lunch with my friends], what the heck? I'm gonna smash this guy. Because of all the disrespect, all the lies he was saying. You better show up, Umar."
Dvalishvili and Nurmagomedov fight in the co-main event of UFC 311 on January 18. It will be Dvalishvili's first defense of his bantamweight title, which he dominantly claimed from Sean O'Malley at Noche UFC 2 in September 2024.
