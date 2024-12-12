Michael Chandler Open to Colby Covington Fight, Hopes ‘Chaos’ Gets KO’d at UFC Tampa
Michael Chandler vs. Colby Covington? "Never say never," says the three-time Bellator Champion.
It'd be an all-American showdown if the two UFC stars ever crossed paths in the Octagon, and Chandler's definitely considering his options following a repeat loss to Charles Oliveira last month at UFC 309.
Having planned a roadmap to the title, Chandler's back to the drawing board with potential opponents thrown out there: Max Holloway, Jorge Masvidal, Paddy Pimblett, and of course, Conor McGregor, who he's been waiting on for two years now.
Chandler Praying For Covington's Downfall At UFC Tampa
A longtime lightweight, Chandler has considered fighting a weight class above at welterweight, whether that's for Masvidal or someone else altogether in Colby Covington, the former interim champion known for crossing lines with his trash talk.
"I'd love to see Colby Covington get his block knocked off by Joaquin Buckley this weekend," Chandler told Lucky Block ahead of UFC Tampa on Saturday. "You sit out for all those years, lose a title fight and all of a sudden you come back kind of on short notice against Joaquin Buckley."
"Colby's not the smartest guy, he's not the brightest bulb and we'll see it on Saturday night. I think Joaquin Buckley goes out there and I think he finishes Colby... I think Colby just doesn't have it anymore. I don't really know if Colby ever really had it, to be honest."
Both Covington and Chandler have taken shots at each other over the last year with Chandler criticizing Covington's performance at UFC 296, which saw "Chaos" fall to 0-3 in undisputed title fights, that time against Leon Edwards.
Chandler On Potential Fight
In return, Covington's clapped back, offering to fight Chandler in place of the missing McGregor earlier this year.
"Never say never when it comes to a fight with Colby," Chandler said of potentially going up to welterweight. "I've made it very clear. I don't like making 155, I love fights at 170, and to me, Colby is a 155er who doesn’t want to cut much weight. He isn’t a big guy and I bet him and I weigh within a couple of pounds of each other when we are at our heaviest."
"I think that fight happens at some point, if Conor isn’t coming back then Paddy Pimblett is a great option, but the London card might come too soon for us, so maybe Vegas in the summer time. Maybe it’s me vs. Colby..."
Even coming off a loss, Colby Covington remains one of the the biggest stars on the UFC roster, and in his last six fights in the promotion he's been the main event with #7 on its way this weekend against Joaquin Buckley.
