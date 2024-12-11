Corey Anderson Steps in for Bellator Trilogy Fight with Vadim Nemkov in Dubai
Vadim Nemkov will now meet a familiar face at the Bellator/PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series card after Ante Delija was forced to withdraw from the event.
Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson 3 Set For Dubai
A former Bellator light heavyweight champion that successfully defended his belt on four occasions, Nemkov announced last year that he’d be moving up to heavyweight and successfully debuted in the weight class when he submitted Bruno Cappelozza at the first PFL vs. Bellator card on February 24.
PFL CEO Open to Mega Fight Between UFC Champ Jon Jones & Francis Ngannou
The 32-year-old was next booked to meet 2022 PFL Heavyweight Tournament Champion Delija in the co-main event of Road to Dubai Champions Series on January 25, but with “Walking Trouble” unexpectedly off the card Corey Anderson will now step in for a trilogy fight with Nemkov at heavyweight.
Winner of The Ultimate Fighter: Season 29 and a longtime veteran of the UFC, Anderson joined Bellator in 2020 and stopped three-straight opponents to earn a title shot against then-Light Heavyweight Champion Nemkov in 2022.
That meeting at Bellator 277 ended late in the third round due to an accidental head clash that rendered the fight a No Contest, and in their immediate rematch later that year Nemkov successfully defended his light heavyweight strap via unanimous decision.
“Overtime” undoubtedly feels like there’s unfinished business with Nemkov after the considerable success he was having in their first encounter, and he also currently holds Bellator’s light heavyweight belt after defeating Karl Moore in March to claim the title that Nemkov vacated ahead of his heavyweight move.
PFL 2024 World Championship: Full Recap of Every Global Champion
The trilogy bout between Nemkov and Anderson will serve as the co-main event for the newly-minted Road to Dubai Champions Series card on January 25, and in the night’s headlining bout undefeated champion Usman Nurmagomedov will defend his lightweight belt against former Cage Warriors titleholder Paul Hughes.
Read More Bellator, PFL, & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA and Boxing.