MMA Knockout

Corey Anderson Steps in for Bellator Trilogy Fight with Vadim Nemkov in Dubai

The two men are set to meet in the heavyweight division for the first time.

Drew Beaupre

(Lucas Noonan/Bellator MMA

Vadim Nemkov will now meet a familiar face at the Bellator/PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series card after Ante Delija was forced to withdraw from the event.

Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson 3 Set For Dubai

A former Bellator light heavyweight champion that successfully defended his belt on four occasions, Nemkov announced last year that he’d be moving up to heavyweight and successfully debuted in the weight class when he submitted Bruno Cappelozza at the first PFL vs. Bellator card on February 24.

PFL CEO Open to Mega Fight Between UFC Champ Jon Jones & Francis Ngannou

The 32-year-old was next booked to meet 2022 PFL Heavyweight Tournament Champion Delija in the co-main event of Road to Dubai Champions Series on January 25, but with “Walking Trouble” unexpectedly off the card Corey Anderson will now step in for a trilogy fight with Nemkov at heavyweight.

Winner of The Ultimate Fighter: Season 29 and a longtime veteran of the UFC, Anderson joined Bellator in 2020 and stopped three-straight opponents to earn a title shot against then-Light Heavyweight Champion Nemkov in 2022.

That meeting at Bellator 277 ended late in the third round due to an accidental head clash that rendered the fight a No Contest, and in their immediate rematch later that year Nemkov successfully defended his light heavyweight strap via unanimous decision.

Corey Anderson Steps in for Bellator Trilogy Fight with Vadim Nemkov in Dubai
The first meeting between Nemkov and Anderson ended in a No Contest. / (Lucas Noonan/Bellator MMA

“Overtime” undoubtedly feels like there’s unfinished business with Nemkov after the considerable success he was having in their first encounter, and he also currently holds Bellator’s light heavyweight belt after defeating Karl Moore in March to claim the title that Nemkov vacated ahead of his heavyweight move.

PFL 2024 World Championship: Full Recap of Every Global Champion

The trilogy bout between Nemkov and Anderson will serve as the co-main event for the newly-minted Road to Dubai Champions Series card on January 25, and in the night’s headlining bout undefeated champion Usman Nurmagomedov will defend his lightweight belt against former Cage Warriors titleholder Paul Hughes.

Read More Bellator, PFL, & MMA News

Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA and Boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News