Doo Ho Choi Doubles Down on UFC 310 Callout, Trolls Flat-Earther Bryce Mitchell
The UFC matchmakers may have an easy fight to put together after featherweights Bryce Mitchell and Doo Ho Choi both scored wins at UFC 310 last weekend.
Choi Trolls Mitchell With Second Callout
The promotion’s final Pay-Per-View event of 2024 took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, and in the night's headlining fight Alexandre Pantoja defended his flyweight belt against Kai Asakura after Shavkat Rakhmonov handed Ian Machado Garry his first career loss in the welterweight co-main event.
Ciryl Gane Shares X-Ray of Foot Injury from Controversial Win at UFC 310
The UFC 310 main card also saw Ciryl Gane earn his second win over Alexander Volkov via controversial split decision, and the PPV opened with back-to-back featherweight bouts where Doo Ho Choi finished Nate Landwehr and Bryce Mitchell returned after nearly a year away to finish Kron Gracie early in the third round.
Fans are already looking ahead to the 2025 schedule with UFC Tampa set to close out the UFC’s 2024 calendar this Saturday, and after calling out Mitchell in his post-fight interview Choi has now doubled down on his pursuit of the matchup by tagging “Thug Nasty” in an Instagram post that pokes
fun at the American's belief that the Earth is flat.
“The Korean Superboy” is currently riding some significant momentum after scoring back-to-back wins for the first time since joining the UFC, and a matchup with the #13-ranked Mitchell would provide a huge opportunity for Choi to break into the featherweight Top 15.
Jake Paul Slams Tommy Fury Callout, Takes Jabs at Molly-Mae Breakup
Mitchell appeared to be interested in the Choi matchup when asked about the initial callout following his own win at UFC 310, but it will be interesting to see if the South Korean’s jab regarding the Earth either encourages or dissuades “Thug Nasty” from potentially signing on for that fight next year.
