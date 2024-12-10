MMA Knockout

Doo Ho Choi Doubles Down on UFC 310 Callout, Trolls Flat-Earther Bryce Mitchell

Both featherweights scored stoppage-wins on the main card of UFC 310.

Drew Beaupre

(Zuffa LLC)

The UFC matchmakers may have an easy fight to put together after featherweights Bryce Mitchell and Doo Ho Choi both scored wins at UFC 310 last weekend.

Choi Trolls Mitchell With Second Callout

The promotion’s final Pay-Per-View event of 2024 took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, and in the night's headlining fight Alexandre Pantoja defended his flyweight belt against Kai Asakura after Shavkat Rakhmonov handed Ian Machado Garry his first career loss in the welterweight co-main event.

Ciryl Gane Shares X-Ray of Foot Injury from Controversial Win at UFC 310

The UFC 310 main card also saw Ciryl Gane earn his second win over Alexander Volkov via controversial split decision, and the PPV opened with back-to-back featherweight bouts where Doo Ho Choi finished Nate Landwehr and Bryce Mitchell returned after nearly a year away to finish Kron Gracie early in the third round.

Doo Ho Choi Doubles Down on UFC 310 Callout, Trolls Flat-Earther Bryce Mitchell
Bryce Mitchell (red gloves) fights Kron Gracie (blues gloves) at T-Mobile Arena. / (Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports)

Fans are already looking ahead to the 2025 schedule with UFC Tampa set to close out the UFC’s 2024 calendar this Saturday, and after calling out Mitchell in his post-fight interview Choi has now doubled down on his pursuit of the matchup by tagging “Thug Nasty” in an Instagram post that pokes
fun at the American's belief that the Earth is flat.

Doo Ho Choi Doubles Down on UFC 310 Callout, Trolls Flat-Earther Bryce Mitchell
Choi hopes to meet Mitchell in the Octagon in April or May of 2025. / (Instagram)

“The Korean Superboy” is currently riding some significant momentum after scoring back-to-back wins for the first time since joining the UFC, and a matchup with the #13-ranked Mitchell would provide a huge opportunity for Choi to break into the featherweight Top 15.

Jake Paul Slams Tommy Fury Callout, Takes Jabs at Molly-Mae Breakup

Mitchell appeared to be interested in the Choi matchup when asked about the initial callout following his own win at UFC 310, but it will be interesting to see if the South Korean’s jab regarding the Earth either encourages or dissuades “Thug Nasty” from potentially signing on for that fight next year.

More UFC & MMA News


Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, & Boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News