UFC Featherweight Contender Unexpectedly Retires Following Back-to-Back Losses
A rising talent in the UFC’s featherweight division has decided to hang up his gloves and focus on teaching the next generation of fighters.
UFC Featherweight Jack Shore Announces Retirement
Hardcore fight fans are well aware that the lower weight classes tend to be the most talent-rich across combat sports, and at the moment the UFC’s bantamweight and featherweight divisions are absolutely loaded with top-level fighters.
Undefeated talent Jack Shore claimed the Cage Warriors bantamweight belt in 2018 and defended it the following year before joining the UFC, and “Tank” scored five wins in the sport’s leading promotion before suffering his first career loss at the hands of perennial bantamweight contender Ricky Simón in 2022.
A knee injury delayed Shore’s return to action before he successfully debuted at featherweight with a submission-win over Makwan Amirkhani at UFC 286, but after suffering back-to-back stoppage losses to Joanderson Brito and Youssef Zalal this year the 29-year-old has unexpectedly announced his retirement via Instagram.
"As what may come as a surprise to a few I’ve decided to hang up the gloves on my professional fighting career. After fighting out my contract and taking some time to think about what’s next it’s clear to me that my time with professional fighting is done. Although I had the chance to re sign with ufc I’ve decided my times done. I want to thank the ufc for letting me live out my childhood dream of fighting for the worlds biggest organisation and against some of the best in the world, I’ve enjoyed every minute!"
Jack’s father and longtime coach Richard Shore also took to social media to confirm his son’s retirement, and in his post-fighting career “Tank” will join his father as a coach at Shore Mixed Martial Arts to help develop the next generation of fighters coming up in Wales.
Shore retires with a 17-3 pro record that includes nine fights and six wins in the UFC, and even though the 29-year-old won’t be competing in the Octagon again fans may get to see him cageside in the future given the recent success of fellow Shore MMA-fighter Oban Elliott.
