Michael Chandler Dumps Conor McGregor for Rematch on Jon Jones Card

Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor is over, at least for now.

Mathew Riddle

Chandler (Zuffa LLC) / McGregor (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

UFC CEO Dana White has revealed that Michael Chandler will no longer wait for Conor McGregor to return to the UFC and will take a rematch this year at UFC 309.

McGregor's 1,000-plus-day hiatus from combat sports was matched only by Chandler, who, until recently, had waited almost 700 days for his shot at 'The Notorious'. Securing four bonuses in five UFC appearances, Chandler is one of the most exciting fighters on the roster, which made his inactivity all the more unbearable.

But everybody has their limit, as revealed by Dana White on September 13.

UFC Michael Chandler
Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images

Speaking to Barstool Sports, White revealed Chandler will be moving on from the McGregor fight for now:

"No [Chandler won't be McGregor's next opponent]," White explained. "... Chandler said, 'I'm done waiting, I want to fight.'"

Chandler to Take Rematch at UFC 309, McGregor Fight not Forgone

Barstool Sport's Robbie Fox later clarified that Chandler will be rematching Charles Oliveira in a five-round co-main event at UFC 309 and that the McGregor fight is still on the table.

UFC 309 is the date Jon Jones will return to fight Stipe Miocic, according to White.

Chandler Confirms Intentions to Fight Oliveira

In a YouTube video on September 14, Chandler confirmed his UFC 309 plans.

"I took a quick little detour, to chase this thing," Chandler explained. " ... I got more promo, more eyeballs, more of everything, in the last year and a half than I would have with three fights. And now I have the opportunity to take a title run. If I beat Charles Oliveira I become the No. 1 contender.

"I beat Charles Oliveira I can choose to fight Islam [Makhachev] or Arman [Tsarukyan], I believe it's going to be Islam. Or, if Conor can get finally his house in order and put together a training camp and show up to a fight, maybe I go fight Conor, and we finish The Ultimate Fighter 31..."

So, despite the hiatus, and being 2-3 in his last five fights, Chandler appears to have been compensated with a high-stakes co-main fight on a major PPV. His inactivity might have been the best move for his career, given the McGregor-influenced exposure, and now an -almost- guaranteed title shot if he beats Oliveira later this year.

Published
Mathew Riddle

MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist  and graphic designer. He joined MMAKO when it was first founded in 2023. Find his work on The Fight Fanatic & Heavy on UFC. He can be contacted on mr@thefightfanatic.com

