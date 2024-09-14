Michael Chandler Dumps Conor McGregor for Rematch on Jon Jones Card
UFC CEO Dana White has revealed that Michael Chandler will no longer wait for Conor McGregor to return to the UFC and will take a rematch this year at UFC 309.
McGregor's 1,000-plus-day hiatus from combat sports was matched only by Chandler, who, until recently, had waited almost 700 days for his shot at 'The Notorious'. Securing four bonuses in five UFC appearances, Chandler is one of the most exciting fighters on the roster, which made his inactivity all the more unbearable.
But everybody has their limit, as revealed by Dana White on September 13.
Speaking to Barstool Sports, White revealed Chandler will be moving on from the McGregor fight for now:
"No [Chandler won't be McGregor's next opponent]," White explained. "... Chandler said, 'I'm done waiting, I want to fight.'"
Chandler to Take Rematch at UFC 309, McGregor Fight not Forgone
Barstool Sport's Robbie Fox later clarified that Chandler will be rematching Charles Oliveira in a five-round co-main event at UFC 309 and that the McGregor fight is still on the table.
UFC 309 is the date Jon Jones will return to fight Stipe Miocic, according to White.
Chandler Confirms Intentions to Fight Oliveira
In a YouTube video on September 14, Chandler confirmed his UFC 309 plans.
"I took a quick little detour, to chase this thing," Chandler explained. " ... I got more promo, more eyeballs, more of everything, in the last year and a half than I would have with three fights. And now I have the opportunity to take a title run. If I beat Charles Oliveira I become the No. 1 contender.
"I beat Charles Oliveira I can choose to fight Islam [Makhachev] or Arman [Tsarukyan], I believe it's going to be Islam. Or, if Conor can get finally his house in order and put together a training camp and show up to a fight, maybe I go fight Conor, and we finish The Ultimate Fighter 31..."
So, despite the hiatus, and being 2-3 in his last five fights, Chandler appears to have been compensated with a high-stakes co-main fight on a major PPV. His inactivity might have been the best move for his career, given the McGregor-influenced exposure, and now an -almost- guaranteed title shot if he beats Oliveira later this year.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Dana White Reveals Return Date & Event for Jon Jones
- UFC 306: Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili TV Channel, Start Time, Odds
- Merab Dvalishvili Names UFC Champ He'd Never Fight
- UFC 306 Predictions: Sean O'Malley Obliterated by Merab Dvalishvili?
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.