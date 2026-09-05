UFC Paris Start Time, Full Card, Odds for Dan Hooker vs. Salahdine Parnasse
The UFC continues its international travels with a stop in Paris, France, on Saturday, as Accor Arena plays host to a 14-fight Fight Night card topped by a lightweight headliner between Dan Hooker and the debuting Salahdine Parnasse.
France's Parnasse (23-2 MMA) enters the Octagon on a five-fight winning streak with six wins by KO/TKO since 2017. On the other side, Hooker (24-14 MMA) has been a lightweight divisional mainstay for nearly a decade and has fought some of the best the division has offered throughout a UFC career that includes nine finishes.
Unlike Parnasse, New Zealand's Hooker is on a two-fight losing skid.
Despite the opposite directions, Parnasse told UFC.com this week how grateful he is to finally earn a long-awaited UFC shot against a ranked opponent.
“I think it’s perfect timing,” Parnasse said via translation. “I’m arriving with maturity; I’m 28 years old; I have all this (experience) fighting in other places, and I have everything I need to show in there in the cage.”
Parnasse said Hooker is a dynamic striker, but isn't someone whose style he is unfamiliar with.
Dan Hooker Confident Entering UFC Paris Main Event
“Dan Hooker is very strong, very experienced, and that’s why he’s at the top in the UFC,” Parnasse said. "I think he’s a big challenge and I love this challenge."
Parnasse added how exciting Hooker's style is, which intrigues him overall.
“I think he’s a very explosive guy — he likes to do a lot in his fights — and I think with me, it’s a perfect fight because we’re both two guys that like to go in there and put on a show in the cage," Parnasse said.
Hooker agrees with Parnasse, admitting that as soon as the fight was offered, he accepted without hesitation.
“No one else plays the game like I play the game," Hooker told MMAFighting.com. "I play on high volatility. I play it on high risk. At the end of the day, I’m a prizefighter. I’m here for the biggest prize and this is the biggest prize that is being offered in the world. I’ll be there with bells on.”
With the event taking place internationally, U.S.-based viewers will be treated to an afternoon start. The prelims get underway at noon ET/9 a.m. PT, with the main card following at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT; both stream live on Paramount+ (subscription required).
The full bout order, alongside betting odds, is below, courtesy of bet365.
UFC Paris Betting Odds & Bout Order
Main card: 3 p.m. ET / noon PT
- Main Event: Dan Hooker (+400) vs. Salahdine Parnasse (-550), lightweight
- Co-Main Event: Farés Ziam (-160) vs. Axel Sola (+135), lightweight
- Michael Page (-190) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (+160), middleweight
- Daniil Donchenko (-245) vs. Punahele Soriano (+200), welterweight
- Kurtis Campbell (-400) vs. Trevor Peek (+310), featherweight
- Losene Keita (-360) vs. Muhammad Naimov (+280), featherweight
Preliminary card: noon ET / 9 a.m. PT
- Featured Prelim: Morgan Charrière (+160) vs. Felipe Lima (-190), featherweight
- Mario Pinto (-315) vs. Ryan Spann (+255), heavyweight
- Oumar Sy (-230) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (+190), light heavyweight
- Nathaniel Wood (-300) vs. Pavel Andrusca (+240), featherweight
- Michael Aljarouj (-125) vs. Fabia Sintes (+105), flyweight
- Nora Cornolle (-115) vs. Klaudia Sygula (-105), women’s bantamweight
- Matthieu Letho Duclos (-145) vs. Luis Felipe Dias (+120), middleweight
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zain Bando is a combat sports columnist and reporter for Gameday Media’s MMA Knockout. A Northwestern Medill School of Journalism and Illinois alumnus, Bando specializes in tactical analysis, breaking news, and exclusive executive interviews across the UFC and PFL. His versatile background also includes extensive Big Ten football and men’s basketball coverage, with bylines featured in The Sporting News, FanSided, and Men's Journal. Contact him at zainbando99@gmail.com.Follow @zainbando99