MMA Legend Announced as UFC Hall of Fame Inductee During UFC Seattle Broadcast

One of the greatest fighters in MMA history will officially be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame later this year.

The UFC is in Seattle, WA this weekend for a UFC Fight Night event headlined by future UFC Hall of Famer Israel Adesanya and top-ranked middleweight contender Joe Pyfer, and the night’s main card will also see Washington-native and former The Ultimate Fighter winner Michael Chiesa compete for the final time against Niko Price.

Following Yousri Belgaraoui’s stoppage-win over the formerly-undefeated Mansur Abdul-Malik, the UFC rolled out a video package to announce that the promotion’s inaugural Flyweight Champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson will be entering the “Modern Wing” of the UFC Hall of Fame.

Demetrious Johnson Was One Of The UFC's Most Dominant Champions

Following a 3-0 start to his professional MMA career, Johnson joined the WEC in 2010 and went 2-1 before the promotion’s roster was absorbed by the UFC.

Back-to-back wins to begin his UFC career set Johnson up for a bantamweight title shot against Dominick Cruz (who will also be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer). After dropping a unanimous decision in that fight, Johnson joined the UFC’s newly-created flyweight division in 2012 and became the promotion’s inaugural men’s 125 lbs. champion when he defeated fellow WEC-veteran Joseph Benavidez at UFC 152.

Demetrious Johnson (red) celebrates following the win over and Wilson Reis (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Sprint Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“Mighy Mouse” went on to defend the UFC flyweight belt a record-setting eleven times before dropping a split decision to Henry Cejudo in their rematch at UFC 227, which also marked the first and only time that Johnson suffered a loss at flyweight during his MMA career.

"Mighty Mouse" Closed Out MMA Career With ONE Championship

In one of the more unexpected moves in MMA history, Johnson was traded to ONE Championship in late 2018 for former Bellator and reigning ONE Welterweight Champion Ben Askren, who only ended up fighting three times in the UFC.

Johnson’s run with ONE Championship ended up being incredibly successful, as he returned to 135 lbs. and won back-to-back fights before he claimed the division’s title with a unanimous decision over Danny Kingad. Following more than a year on the sidelines, “Mighty Mouse” suffered an upset-loss to Adriano Moraes in his first title defense in 2021.

Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson fought in ONE Championship three times. | (ONE Championship)

The 39-year-old returned to the win column by defeating Muay Thai legend Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a custom rules bout in 2022 before he knocked out Moraes and reclaimed his title later that year. Johnson closed out his trilogy with Moraes in 2023, defeating the Brazilian via unanimous decision in what turned out to be the final fight of his incredible MMA career.