Adriano Moraes looks to reclaim gold at ONE 172 after Demetrious Johnson's retirement
Already a three-time flyweight MMA champion in ONE Championship, Adriano Moraes has the chance to claim the belt for a fourth time when he meets Yuya Wakamatsu in a rematch at ONE 172.
The Brazilian's most recent title reign included defenses against Wakamatsu and former UFC Champion Demetrious Johnson, but Moraes came up short in a rematch with "Mighty Mouse" before the pair met in a trilogy bout at ONE Fight Night 10 that Johnson won via unanimous decision.
MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré had the chance to catch up with Moraes ahead of his rematch with Wakamatsu, which features as part of a star-studded ONE 172 card at Japan's legendary Saitama Super Arena.
Last Fight At ONE 169 & Rematch With Yuya Wakamatsu
Moraes took a bit of time off following his third fight with Johnson, but he returned to the win column in a big way when he submitted Danny Kingad for the second time at ONE 169 in November.
“To take a layoff is never good for an active fighter. For us, especially for me, because I was coming from two losses in a row, and that’s never happened in my career. But otherwise I could enjoy the pregnancy of my wife, my baby was born. so it was a layoff, but I enjoyed it anyway. I’m still here at American Top Team training hard every single day, so I was ready for that fight. So I studied Danny Kingad a lot, and thank you God I could submit him again.”
Now slated for another rematch against Wakamatsu, Moraes knows that his opponent has grown since their 2022 meeting but fully intends to end his current three-fight win streak and reclaim the ONE flyweight MMA belt in the process.
“Both of us, we grow a lot as a fighters, for sure. And I know he evolved a lot, but I [did] too. Sometimes, it’s hard to fight the same fighter a lot of times, but it’s a different time. I know it’s the same guy, but it’s a different fight. So I have been studying a lot…Checking out everything, he comes from some good wins, a good win streak. So he’s a dangerous fighter. But, I’m gonna be ready for that, for sure.”
Fighting For The Vacant Belt After Demetrious Johnson's Retirement
Moraes previously told MMA Knockout that belts aren't necessarily the biggest motivating factor at this stage of his career. Even if that may be the case, "Mikinho" is excited for another five-round outing that could end with him getting ONE Championship gold wrapped around his waist once again,
“It’s always good to have the opportunity to fight for the belt. It means you’re still one of the greats, that’s why they gave this opportunity to me. So for me, it’s another step in my career to go out there and achieve this dream again. I think the belt right now in 2025, is gonna mean a little bit different…It’s always good to have opportunities to fight for the belt. Chatri knows me, he knows I’m always gonna accept a fight for the belt, because I like to fight five rounds. I think I fight better than three rounds. And this is my game, I can’t wait.”
The Brazilian star also previously said he'd be open to a fourth fight with the now-retired Johnson, and if "Mighty Mouse" ever gets the itch to come back then Moraes fully intends to be waiting with the flyweight belt.
“He retired, he’s out. I’m not even gonna say his name anymore, but if he wanna come back, I’m gonna be here waiting for him, for sure.”
"Carrying The MMA Flag" & Potential Title Defense In Colorado
ONE 172 is arguably the biggest card that ONE Championship has ever put together, and the opportunity to fight on a stacked event at the legendary Saitama Super Arena is something that Moraes values tremendously.
“It’s amazing, especially because it’s gonna be in Saitama Super Arena. It’s a legendary stadium, a lot of fighters, a lot of legends rise up over there. So it’s gonna be an honor for me to fight in Saitama Super Arena, especially for my Japanese fans, because I have a huge base of Japanese fans, because I train with a lot of Japanese guys like Kyoji Horiguchi, and some fans like my style too. I can't wait to put on a show for all of them. And I appreciate to be on this card, this card is gonna be very explosive from the bottom to the top."
Competing in one of only three MMA bouts at ONE 172, Moraes is happy to be representing MMA on a striking-heavy card in Japan and hopes to compete in the United States again when ONE Championship returns to Colorado later this year.
“I’m just carrying the MMA flag...I’m excited for that, and man – I go for the bang too, you know? A lot of bangers on the card, I think I’m gonna get inspired from them and am gonna try to bang too.”
“If I have a good win, God bless me with a good win, for sure I wanna go and defend my belt on the Colorado card, for sure…That would be really great, I still want a win here in the United States, and I'll go after that for sure."
ONE 172 takes place at Saitama Super Arena on March 23, and in addition to Moraes vs. Wakamatsu and a number of other title fights the card is headlined by a highly-anticipated flyweight kickboxing bout between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa.
