MMA News: Fighter Flatlines Opponent with Picture-Perfect Knee KO in Kazakhstan
Talgat Khalmuratov landed one of the most perfectly-timed and violent counter shots you’ll ever see during his prelim fight at Octagon 59.
Khalmuratov's Perfectly-Timed Knee
“Takha” made his pro debut in 2017 and went 4-3 while competing for some of Kazakhstan’s top regional promotions before a two-year layoff, and when he finally returned to make his Octagon League debut last year he suffered a split-decision loss to Kenjebek Adbraimov.
Khalmuratov took on Amriddin Khozhev for his sophomore outing with the promotion at Octagon 59 in Almaty, Kazakhstan last weekend, and the bantamweight not only earned his first Octagon League victory but also scored one of the most impressive highlights of the year when he stopped Khozhev with a vicious knee.
The Kazakh bantamweight did well to control the cage and keep Khozhev on the back foot for much of the opening round, and when Khozhev decided to finally shoot for a takedown Khalmuratov was already prepared to land a perfectly-timed counter that slept his formerly unbeaten opponent.
The incredible win was Khalmuratov’s first stoppage-victory since his second pro bout in 2018, and after snapping a two-fight skid “Takha” also brought his professional record to 5-4.
Khalmuratov scored arguably the standout highlight of the entire card at Octagon 59, but in addition to some other impressive finishes the event also saw Murtazali Magomedov extend his unbeaten record and claim the Octagon League featherweight title when he defeated Sardo Khudoyberdiev.
