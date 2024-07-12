MMA News: Fighter Stuns Debutant with Incredible 10-Second Knockout at EFC 115
Things got off to a quick start at EFC 115 in South Africa when the first fight of the night ended with a stunning finish after just 10 seconds.
Israel Adesanya & Dricus Du Plessis First Heated Face-off Ahead of UFC 305
South African MMA Fighter Spoils Countryman's Pro Debut
Taking place at the EFC Performance Institute in Sandton, South Africa, EFC 115 featured a lightweight championship bout in the event's headlining slot, but the 12-fight card opened with a flyweight scrap between the debuting Tebabtso Mathobowane and Siyanda Vilakazi.
Mathobowane was making his pro debut at EFC 115 after he was submitted in his only amateur bout last year, but unfortunately the flyweight’s first pro fight came to swift end after he caught a kick and attempted to turn it into a takedown.
Vilakazi showed off some impressive balance as Mathobowane ran him across the cage, and just before the 23-year-old’s back hit the fence he landed an incredible flying knee that he followed up with punches to end things in just 10 seconds.
The stunning victory was the first of Vilakazi’s pro career after he dropped his debut against Teboho Ntene at EFC 111, although “Bhubesi” did also collect two wins during a three-fight amateur run that began in 2022.
Vilakazi’s 10-second finish was an incredible start to an EFC 115 card that included plenty of finishes, and in the night’s main event EFC double-champion Igeu Kabesa successfully defended his lightweight belt with a first-round submission against Humphrey Mulenga.
MMA News: Fighter Faceplants Opponent with Unbelievable Spinning Elbow KO
Read More UFC & MMA News
• UFC News: Dustin Poirier Brutally Roasts Conor McGregor Amidst Return Fight Delay
• UFC 305 Report: Dan Hooker Returns against Top Lightweight Contender in Australia
• UFC 308: Abu Dhabi Card Adds Potential Title Eliminator with Heavyweight Rematch
• WWE SmackDown Preview: The Bloodline Reigns Supreme Ahead of SummerSlam 2024
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.