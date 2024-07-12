WWE SmackDown Preview: The Bloodline Reigns Supreme Ahead of SummerSlam 2024
We're just hours away from WWE Friday Night SmackDown, and we've got a preview for tonight's show.
The road to SummerSlam 2024 continues with the blue brand. This evening's show will take place inside the DCU Center in Worcester, MA. There is a lot in store for the SmackDown superstars coming out of Money in the Bank 2024.
The Bloodline is sure to be in full force tonight after the self-proclaimed new Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa, pinned Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in the main event of MITB. Is it time for Solo to demand a title opportunity against "The American Nightmare" at SummerSlam?
WWE SmackDown Preview - Money in the Bank 2024 Aftermath
It was certainly "Tiffy Time" at the end of the women's Money in the Bank ladder match this year. Tiffany Stratton secured the coveted briefcase, and she's now guaranteed a chance to snatch a world title whenever she decides to cash in. Stratton will address the WWE Universe tonight.
We've also got tag team action on the docket, as Apollo Crews and Baron Corbin team up to take on Angel and Berto of Legado del Fantasma. Santos Escobar and Elektra Lopez will be at ringside.
A women's grudge match will also be taking place on the blue brand. Nia Jax will go one-on-one with Michin.
