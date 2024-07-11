MMA News: Fighter Faceplants Opponent with Unbelievable Spinning Elbow KO
Things got violent when Joaquin Vargas made his first appearance of the year at Knockout Champion 23 in Bolivia.
Vargas Walks Off After Spinning Elbow KO
Combat sports fans are well-aware that Brazil has been one of the top producers of high-level MMA talent throughout the sport’s history, but in recent years neighboring countries in South America have also started putting on more regional shows with promising young fighters.
Boliva-based Knock Out Champion Promotion held its second event of the year this week with Knockout Champion 23 in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, and in addition to a pair of title fights the card also featured a flyweight tilt between Argentina’s Vargas and Bolivia’s Marco Saavedra.
Vargas was competing for the first time this year after a busy 2023 where he scored three wins with two first-round stoppages, and at Knockout Champion 23 the 22-year-old earned the most violent victory of his young career when he took on Saavedra (clip courtesy of @Barrelelapierna).
Entering the night with a 2-1 record, Saavedra appeared to be gaining confidence late in the round before Vargas stepped in with a vicious spinning elbow that slumped the Bolivian and put him facedown on the canvas.
“Kakaroto” is now 8-1 as a professional after adding a highlight-reel knockout to his record, and he’s also on a seven-fight win streak following his only career loss to current Ultimate Warrior Challenge Flyweight Champion Braian González.
