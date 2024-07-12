UFC News: Dustin Poirier Brutally Roasts Conor McGregor Amidst Return Fight Delay
Dustin Poirier has fired another shot at Conor McGregor as “The Notorious” continues to try and drum up fan excitement for his long-delayed return to the UFC.
Exclusive: Dustin Poirier On Fighting Future, Conor McGregor's Return, Samsung & More
Poirier Roasts "The Notorious"
“The Diamond” is coming off a loss to UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302, and after considering retirement in the immediate aftermath of that fight Poirier has more recently indicated that he’s excited to get back into the cage at least one more time.
The 35-year-old was standing across the Octagon from McGregor the last time “The Notorious” fought at UFC 264, and after the Irishman’s return fight at UFC 303 was derailed by a broken toe Poirier couldn’t pass up a recent chance to troll his former opponent.
McGregor Teases Comeback with No Injury Update
McGregor was supposed to return against Michael Chandler last year following Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter before their matchup was pushed to UFC 303, and even though “The Notorious” hasn’t updated fans on his toe injury he still maintains he’ll be returning to action sooner rather than later.
Long-committed to the fight with McGregor even though he’s also now been out of action for nearly two years following his own loss to Poirier, even Chandler appears to be losing interest in the high-profile matchup after he recently went after “The Diamond” and also proposed fights with Makhachev and Nate Diaz.
UFC CEO Dana White and the rest of the promotion’s brass have largely been silent on “The Notorious” following UFC 303, and even if there are plans to rebook McGregor vs. Chandler for later this year it seems that fans are starting to lose interest in anything that isn’t a concrete fight announcement from the former two-division UFC champion.
UFC News: Dustin Poirier Rips Michael Chandler, 'You Got 1 Win in the UFC'
