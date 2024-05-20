MMA News: Fighter Times Perfect Flying Knee for Incredible KO in Mexico
Pedro Peña made a huge statement in his promotional debut for Ultimate Warrior Challenge Mexico when he competed at UWC 53 last weekend.
One of Mexico’s top regional promotions, UWC has produced a number of high-level fighters that have gone on to find considerable success in larger organizations, including UFC bantamweight standout Raul Rosas Jr.
UWC 53 took place at Entram Gym in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, and was originally supposed to feature a featherweight bout between Peña and Jesús Ramos, but after Ramos withdrew Victor Núñez stepped in and found himself on the wrong end of a highlight-reel finish.
“El Xolo” timed a picture-perfect flying knee just over a minute into the fight that floored Núñez, and while Peña immediately moved in for a follow-up hammer fist the referee acted quickly to step in and end the bout.
Already a veteran of standout Mexican promotions Lux Fight League and Naciones MMA, Peña’s incredible UWC debut puts the 29-year-old on a six-fight win streak dating back to 2019 and also gives him back-to-back first-round finishes after he submitted Daniel Soto in his only fight last year.
Peña’s knockout-win was the fourth-straight finish of the night at UWC 53, and after Manuel Exposito earned a unanimous decision over Luis Duvan Rincon in the co-main event the six-fight card closed out with a main event that saw Luis Elías improve to 8-0 when he submitted Giovanny Meza in the first round.
